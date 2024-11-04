ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025: Celebrating 20 Years of Collective Achievements and Embracing a New Chapter

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th ALUMINIUM CHINA will take place from July 9-11, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Organized by RX China, the event will feature over 600 diverse exhibitors showcasing the entire aluminium industry chain. With the theme "Aspirational•Limitless•Unique: 20 Years of Excellence," the exhibition will span over 60,000㎡ and expects more than 30,000 global professionals. Exciting activities throughout the year will foster international exchange, business cooperation, and celebrate innovation and development in the aluminium sector.

A Year Full of Engagements and Innovations

To mark its twentieth anniversary, ALUMINIUM CHINA will launch various activities aimed at fostering industry connections and showcasing achievements.

Exclusive Visits to Top Enterprises

Leading up to next year's exhibition, the "Visits to Leading Aluminium Enterprises" initiative will offer site visits to prominent companies in the aluminium processing sector. Through tailored one-on-one discussions, this initiative will spotlight the noteworthy accomplishments of these leading enterprises in advancing the aluminium industry. Their invaluable experiences and inspiring growth stories will be shared alongside the exhibition.

Dazzling Array of Events

Building on the success of multiple "Exploring Application Industries" events over the past year, which garnered widespread acclaim, the focus remains sharp in 2025, as 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the exhibition. Efforts will intensify in exploring key application markets such as automotive, packaging, home appliances, 3C electronics, solar photovoltaics, and energy storage. Notable representatives and experts will participate, creating a diverse platform for industry exchange and learning, featuring thematic reports, supply-demand matching, product displays, roundtable discussions, and closed-door meetings.

Recognizing Industry Achievements

In the flourishing landscape of the aluminium processing industry over the last two decades, numerous innovative technologies and superior products have emerged, fostering high-quality sectoral growth. To set industry standards and promote healthy development, ALUMINIUM CHINA is proud to introduce the "ALU FUTURE Awards." This prestigious accolade aims to honor exceptional contributions from enterprises and individuals in the aluminium sector, spanning categories such as the Application Innovation Award, Craftsmanship Award, and Honorary Award for Quality Partners.

Enhancing Global Connection Initiatives

Capitalizing on years of amassed international resources, ALUMINIUM CHINA is poised to strengthen initiatives aimed at connecting with overseas markets. By empowering enterprises to reach global markets, a series of activities including overseas market research, trade matchmaking and high-level meetings will be orchestrated in foreign countries and regions. Furthermore, collaborations with international industry associations will be strengthened, spotlighting guest country of honor activities and other international features at the grand 20th-anniversary exhibition.

Bridging Industry, Academia, and Research

ALUMINIUM CHINA have meticulously outlined a series of industry-academia-research activities. The specially curated "Innovation Achievements Showcase" will illuminate aluminium material research outcomes from universities and research institutions, showcasing high-performance aluminium alloys and environmentally friendly aluminium-based composites. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to interact closely with cutting-edge technology and witness the allure of innovation. Furthermore, the grand "Empowering Industries of the Future: Aluminium Innovation and Development Symposium" is scheduled, inviting distinguished scholars and industry experts from globally renowned universities to engage in profound dialogues on breakthroughs in aluminium materials research and emerging trends.

Two Decades of Continuous Growth

Since its inception in 2005, ALUMINIUM CHINA quickly emerged as a cornerstone for industry professionals worldwide. During its early years (2005-2009), the exhibition expanded across various segments of the aluminium processing chain, steadily increasing exhibitors and attendees, surpassing 10,000 visitors. Strategic collaborations with domestic and international associations bolstered its reputation as a premier platform for communication.

From 2010-2014, ALUMINIUM CHINA solidified its role in connecting China's aluminium sector with the global market. Attendance continued to grow as the exhibition welcomed professionals from over 60 countries, facilitating crucial discussions on market trends and technological innovations.

The subsequent five years saw continued growth, with approximately 400 exhibitors attracting over 24,000 visitors by 2019. ALUMINIUM CHINA emphasized "Technological Innovation for the Future," showcasing cutting-edge applications of aluminium in sectors such as automotive lightweighting, packaging and consumer electronics through specialized exhibits. Notable collaborations, including featuring "India as the Guest Country of Honor" and "Thailand as the Guest Country of Honor," opened new avenues for international exchange, enabling domestic companies to engage on a global scale.

Despite unprecedented global challenges during 2020-2024, ALUMINIUM CHINA introduced innovative solutions like online livestreaming and year-round business matchmaking. These adaptations ensured that over 600 exhibitors could connect with 29,000+ professionals from over 100 countries by 2024. The commitment to promoting sustainability was evident through initiatives supporting green practices within the industry.

The celebration of its 20th anniversary marks a momentous milestone for both the event and the enduring growth of the industry. For further insights into ALUMINIUM CHINA, please visit their official website at https://www.aluminiumchina.com/en-gb.html or Facebook page @Aluminium China.

SOURCE Aluminium China