Anime Goes Mainstream: Driving Fan Economy and Experiential Cultural Spaces

HONG KONG, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations growing up in Asia, anime has been more than just entertainment — it has been a defining part of everyday life. In Hong Kong, it is neither unfamiliar nor niche. From television broadcasts and manga bookstores to large-scale conventions that draw thousands each year, anime has long been embedded in the collective memory of multiple generations. Yet despite its strong presence, it has often been categorised as "subculture"— highly visible, but rarely recognised as a cultural domain worthy of long-term development. In recent years, this perception has begun to shift.

Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio, at INCUBASE Arena, a dedicated hub for anime culture and fan experiences.

With the rise of streaming platforms, Japanese anime and manga have become increasingly accessible across borders, significantly expanding their global audience. At the same time, in markets such as Japan, South Korea and the West, anime has moved beyond the screen, intersecting with exhibitions, art, fashion, music, and broader urban culture. It is evolving into a cultural language that can be experienced, participated in and shared.

For a new generation of fans, anime is no longer just entertainment content. Characters, narratives and the values embedded within these works often serve as vehicles for emotional projection and identity formation. The relationship between fans and content has deepened — from passive consumption to meaningful cultural connection. This shift is also reshaping fan behaviour.

Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio, observes: "Today's anime fans are no longer satisfied with simply purchasing merchandise, taking photos or consuming content. They want immersive experiences — through exhibitions, events and interactive formats — that allow them to step into the worlds of these works and build deeper emotional connections with the characters and stories."

From a global industry perspective, a clear trend is emerging: anime-related initiatives are gradually shifting from short-term activations to sustainable cultural platforms and experiential spaces. Fans increasingly seek not a one-time event, but a place they can revisit — where experiences can accumulate and evolve over time.

In Hong Kong, however, such dedicated cultural spaces have historically been limited. Anime-related activities have largely taken the form of one-off consumption experiences: short-term exhibitions, mall pop-ups or large-scale conventions. While effective in generating foot traffic and buzz, these events are inherently transient. Once they end, engagement fades, making it difficult to sustain long-term cultural relationships.

As Sion notes: "Hong Kong has long had a mature anime culture and a large fan base. Yet most local anime activities are tied to shopping malls or exhibition venues and operate on a temporary basis. Many fans have been looking for a dedicated space — whether to experience exhibitions, participate in events, discover merchandise, or simply connect with the culture."

Against this backdrop, INCUBASE Studio established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong in 2024 as a dedicated anime cultural experience hub. By continuously introducing exhibitions, themed events and related experiences under one roof, INCUBASE Arena aims to create an environment where anime culture can thrive over time. This allows for deeper engagement between fans and content, moving beyond one-off consumption toward a sustained and growing community.

Such spaces can develop into cultural destinations within a city. For local audiences, they become regular spots to visit; for tourists, they serve as entry points to understanding the city's anime culture.

Sion adds: "When anime culture is anchored in a representative physical space within a city, it becomes more than just a gathering point for fans — it also becomes a cultural attraction for visitors. In many cities, anime landmarks have gradually evolved into tourism destinations, integrating anime into the city's cultural identity and travel experience."

Fan culture across the globe increasingly emphasises experience, community and emotional connection. Beyond Hong Kong, INCUBASE Studio has established INCUBASE Arena locations in Kuala Lumpur and Taipei, with plans to expand into South Korea and Thailand, as well as further across Asia and into Western markets.

Anime is no longer just part of the content industry — it is becoming an emotional medium that connects fans, cities and culture. Its future development will depend not only on the creation of new works, but also on whether cities can provide spaces where this culture can be continuously experienced, shared, and sustained.

For more information:

www.incubasestudio.com

SOURCE INCUBASE Studio