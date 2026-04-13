Annual Role-Model Enterprise Honored at the 2026 China ESG Gala | Muyuan: Empowering High-Quality Agricultural Development through ESG

BEIJING, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muyuan, a representative enterprise in the agricultural sector, was honored as a Role-Model Enterprise at the 2026 China ESG Gala for its exemplary practices in green and low-carbon operations, circular agriculture, and social responsibility. Qin Yinglin, Chairman of Muyuan, attended the ceremony and used "family" as a metaphor to interpret the philosophy that "with pigs and grain, the nation is secure," demonstrating China's firm commitment to sustainable agricultural development.

In 2025, Muyuan supplied to the market 77.98 million pigs, with a carbon emission intensity of only 0.883 kg CO₂e per kg of pork. It reduced carbon emissions across its entire industrial chain by 6.0588 million tons – equivalent to planting 600 million trees – breaking the stereotype that "agriculture struggles to become an ESG benchmark." Leveraging its integrated pig farming industry chain, Muyuan pioneered a crop-livestock cycle model, realizing 100% resource utilization of pig manure and urine, covering 4.92 million mu (approx. 328,000 hectares) of farmland, and increasing farmers' annual income by over CNY 1 billion. Additionally, it improved 300,000 mu (approx. 20,000 hectares) of saline-alkali land in regions such as Da'an, Jilin Province, turning barren soil into fertile farmland with rice yields exceeding 900 jin per mu (approx. 6,750 kg per hectare). Guided by its "Five Plus" and "Five Minus" green development concepts, Muyuan ensures "safe, delicious, and green" consumption, aligning ESG practices with people's aspirations for a better life.

Muyuan firmly believes that ESG is a must-do task for high-quality development. Going forward, it will continue to drive green transformation through technological innovation, offering a "Chinese Solution" for the sustainability of global agriculture.

SOURCE Muyuan