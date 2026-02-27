Arcfra Launches Neutree to Power Scalable Enterprise AI Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfra, an innovator in cloud & AI-ready infrastructure, today announced the launch of Arcfra Neutree , an enterprise-grade Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform designed to industrialize AI operations. As the centerpiece of the new Arcfra AI Infrastructure Solution , Neutree shifts the enterprise focus from merely "running" models to operating them as reliable, governable, and scalable services.

Bridging the "Production Gap"

While AI adoption is surging, enterprises often struggle with fragmented GPU capacity and complex deployment workflows. Neutree addresses these challenges by providing a unified management layer for model inference in private environments. Neutree is an open-source project. Arcfra also offers Enterprise Edition with "industrial-strength" features, including 24/7 professional support and deep integration with the Arcfra Enterprise Cloud Platform (AECP).

Key Features of the Neutree Platform

Vendor-Agnostic Deployment: Runs on any Kubernetes cluster, physical machine, or VM. It integrates heterogeneous accelerators (Nvidia, AMD, Intel) into a unified pool, allowing workloads to move from R&D to the edge or data centers without refactoring.

Unified Resource Orchestration: Centralized management of CPU/GPU resources and model registries across data centers, public clouds, and edge sites via a single control plane.

Three-Step "No-Code" Deployment: Slashes deployment time from days to minutes. Users can import models, specify compute requirements via a pre-optimized Model Catalog, and deploy with one click.

Enterprise Governance: Simplifies "Day 2" operations with multi-tenancy isolation, real-time observability, and fine-grained RBAC for precise ROI auditing.

The AECP Advantage: Industrial-Strength AI Infrastructure

While Neutree provides the AI software layer, Arcfra Enterprise Cloud Platform (AECP) provides the "industrial-strength" foundation. Arcfra AI Infrastructure solution transforms a flexible tool into a robust enterprise asset, featuring hybrid scheduling, distributed storage, security, and full observability, which enables efficient and scalable AI deployment for real-world business needs.

This combination transforms standard AI setups into an "industrial-strength" foundation, offering key advantages in unified infrastructure, high-performance storage, a secure data pipeline, advanced security, total observability, and production readiness. Early adopters, including ConnectWave , a leading South Korean e-commerce provider, have already partnered with Arcfra to unify orchestration for model training, fine-tuning, and inference.

