TAIPEI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 7th, Artery Technology participated in the D Forum 2026 Microcontroller Forum hosted by DIGITIMES, delivering a keynote presentation titled "AT32 MCUs Drive Edge Intelligence into a New Era." The event also featured demonstrations of an Edge AI sensing platform, robot joint control, and server cooling fan applications, showcasing the comprehensive capabilities of AT32 MCUs across AI sensing, precision motion control, and high-speed motor drive.

Three Technology Highlights Demonstrate the Advantages of AT32 MCUs

Artery Technology Showcases at D Forum 2026 — AT32 MCUs Drive Edge Intelligence into a New Era

1. AT32 AI Studio Accelerates Edge AI Deployment

Artery showcased the AT32 Edge AI Sensor EV Board together with its self-developed AT32 AI Studio, providing a one-stop Edge AI development workflow covering data collection, model training, optimization, and MCU deployment to help developers rapidly deploy AI models. The platform integrates sensors such as ToF and IMU and can be applied to intelligent sensing scenarios including gesture recognition, motion classification, and equipment anomaly detection.

2. Highly Integrated MCUs Meet Robot Control Requirements

In response to the development trends of Embodied AI and humanoid robots, Artery demonstrated the design direction of high-density control modules through dexterous hand and robot joint control applications, while introducing corresponding AT32 MCU solutions.

This year, the AT32F435/437 series adds a compact 7 × 7 mm BGA100 package, combining high-performance computing with rich peripheral resources, making it particularly suitable for space-constrained dexterous hands, robot joints, and other high-density control modules.

For robot joint control, the AT32M416 motor control MCU integrates CAN-FD, high-resolution PWM, a 12-bit ADC, DSP/FPU, and magnetic encoder feedback to provide high-precision closed-loop control for humanoid robots, quadruped robots, and intelligent automation equipment.

3. High-Speed Motor Drive: Server Cooling Fans for AI Data Centers

The server cooling fan solution integrates an MCU, gate driver, and DC-DC converter within a compact QFN32 4 × 4 mm package to meet the stringent size requirements of cooling fans. The FOC algorithm running on the 32-bit MCU effectively improves operating stability, reduces noise and vibration, and supports startup against reverse airflow, ensuring stable operation under high-speed and high-static-pressure conditions.

Continuing to Expand the High-Performance Product Portfolio

At the forum, Artery also previewed the upcoming AT32F406/408 and AT32F403E/407E MCU series based on the Arm® Cortex®-M4F core, further expanding its high-performance product portfolio:

AT32F406/408 Series：Delivers up to 216 MHz processing performance with 512 KB Flash and 192 KB SRAM, integrating three high-speed ADCs, High-Speed USB OTG, QSPI, and other high-speed interfaces. Designed for high-speed data transmission and low-latency control applications, the series is particularly suitable for high-performance gaming keyboards, game controllers, and USB peripheral devices.

AT32F403E/407E Series：Delivers up to 320 MHz processing performance with 960 KB Flash and 224 KB SRAM, while supporting high-speed communication interfaces including Ethernet (AT32F407E), USB, and CAN. The series is suitable for high-performance computing and complex control applications such as service robots, smart home appliances, smart electric two-wheelers, and industrial control.

AT32 MCU Applications Span Smart Living and Smart Industry

AT32 MCUs are widely used across AIoT, smart home, smart industry, smart transportation, and smart commerce applications, demonstrating Artery's continued commitment to empowering edge intelligence through innovative MCU technologies and realizing its brand vision of "Empowering Edge Intelligence."

Looking ahead, Artery will continue to advance Edge AI, robotics, and intelligent control technologies, working with partners to create more innovative applications and accelerate the deployment of edge intelligence.

SOURCE ARTERY Technology