16 Oct, 2024, 23:20 CST
20th Anniversary Ceremony Launches $8 Million Capital Campaign
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2024 on October 19 live from Biltmore Los Angeles and streaming on Roku GAME. Getty Images red carpet starts at 3:30 p.m. The UCLA Air Force ROTC Honor Guard opens the program, which is 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Media Partner KTLA 5, Official Hotel Partner Millennium & Copthorne, and over 200 signed memorabilia, couture gifts, and trunk show benefit Asian Hall of Fame's Asian & Native Women Impact Fund and capital campaign for the new center opening in 2026.
Master of Ceremonies is KTLA 5 News Anchor Frank Buckley. Musical guests are Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden), Ed Roth (Annie Lenox), Maki Mae (America's Got Talent), and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja (American Idol).
Asian Hall of Fame Induction 2024
Anne Akiko Meyers, Concert Violinist
Bing Xie, Co-CEO Silergy
Crystal Kung Minkoff, Media Trailblazer
Eva Chow, KHEE Soju Founder
Joe Wong, Comedian
Julia S. Gouw, Philanthropist
Ke Huy Quan, Cinema Trailblazer
Kwek Leng Beng, Founder/Chairman, Hong Leong Group
Larry Li, Founder/Managing Partner, Amino Capital
Leena Nair, CEO, Chanel
Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, Olympians
Marta & Raj Bhathal, Alex Bhathal, Lisa Bhathal Merage, Sports Management Innovators
Millennium & Copthorne, Corporate Inductee
Richard Lui, Kristen Lui, Media Trailblazers
Pacific Northwest Inductees
Aisha Ibrahim, Celebrity Chef
Bruce Harrell, Mayor of Seattle
Consul General SEO Eunji, Republic of Korea
Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Lam, Civic Leaders
David Wasielewski, Din Tai Fung Managing Partner
Jacqueline Yang, SuperHawks President & Owner
Jonathan Sposato, Media Trailblazer
Preston Singletary, Tlingit Indian Tribe Glass Artist
In Memoriam
Anna May Wong (1905-1961)
N. Scott Momaday (1934-2024)
Seiji Ozawa (1935-2024) William Saito (1936-2012)
Goodwill Ambassadors
Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam)
National Merit Awards
Brandon Tsay, Asian Advocacy Prize
Lydia Lee, Arts Educator of the Year
Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Asian Innovation Prize
Sheila Froment, Second Chance Grant Prize
Centennial Medal for Inductee Lifetime Achievement
Connie Chung, Class of 2016
ELEVATE LEGACY. ADVANCE EQUITY.
Asian Hall of Fame is a cultural, educational, and research institution that advances Asian and Indigenous legacy in the United States and globally. Contact: [email protected], (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.
