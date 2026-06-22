AsiaWorld-Expo Business Case Competition 2026 Concludes Successfully

Empowering Future Talent Through a Real-World Mega Events Industry Challenge

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) successfully concluded the AsiaWorld-Expo Business Case Competition 2026 today. Under the theme "Can You Shape Hong Kong's Next Big Thing? Reimagining the Future of AsiaWorld-Expo", the competition challenged students to develop innovative ideas based on a real-world business case, encouraging them to explore topics including business strategy, venue development, event experience and industry trends while nurturing future talent for Hong Kong's mega events industry.

The third AsiaWorld-Expo Business Case Competition 2026 achieved record-high participation and proposal submissions.

As Hong Kong continues to promote its mega event economy and demand for large-scale events and international exhibitions grows, talent development has become increasingly important. This year's competition attracted close to 100 students from different universities, with both registrations and submissions reaching record highs. Six finalist teams advanced to the Grand Final to present their innovative proposals to a panel of industry professionals.

AWE Phase II Opens New Possibilities Through a Real-World Learning Experience

This year's competition was built around the development of AsiaWorld-Expo Phase II, inviting participants to propose innovative ideas on venue development, event experience, cross-sector collaboration and market positioning. Through the real-world case study, students gained valuable insights into the role of major event venues in driving city development, tourism growth and event planning, while exploring emerging opportunities within Hong Kong's evolving mega events industry.

The championship team, comprising students from The University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, City University of Hong Kong and Hong Kong Baptist University, impressed the judging panel with a proposal that leveraged AWE's strategic location next to Hong Kong International Airport. Their concept integrated exhibitions, entertainment, tourism and lifestyle experiences, demonstrating both creativity and practical potential while offering valuable ideas for the future development of AWE and Hong Kong's mega event economy.

"AWE Innovator Award" Nurtures Future Industry Talent

As part of AWE's commitment to talent development, the competition once again featured the "AWE Innovator Award", recognising participants who demonstrated exceptional creativity and leadership potential. Award recipients will have the opportunity to undertake internships at AWE and gain first-hand industry experience.

Through the competition, AWE aims to provide young people with exposure to real business challenges, encouraging them to combine academic knowledge with market insights while developing strategic thinking, innovation and teamwork skills. The initiative also strengthens collaboration between industry and academia, helping identify and nurture future talent for Hong Kong's events and exhibition sectors.

One of last year's AWE Innovator Award recipients, Connie Lee, is currently interning with AWE's Event Planning and Management team, supporting the planning and delivery of international exhibitions, conferences and large-scale events.

"Participating in the competition sparked my interest in the events industry and opened the door to an internship at AsiaWorld-Expo," said Connie. "Through hands-on involvement in different events, I have gained valuable insights into various aspects of event planning and operations, from venue setup and on-site management to food and beverage services and guest experience. It has been an incredibly rewarding learning journey."

Connecting Students with Industry Opportunities

Following the competition, AWE hosted a networking luncheon, bringing together students, finalists, judges and members of the management team to exchange views on career development and opportunities within Hong Kong's growing events industry.

Looking ahead, AsiaWorld-Expo will continue to serve as a platform for Future Leaders—Innovate, Collaborate, Impact—while nurturing industry talent, fostering innovation and strengthening partnerships with educational institutions, further reinforcing Hong Kong's position as the Events Capital of Asia.

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https://www2.asiaworld-expo.com/2026/PressRelease/AWEBizCase2026.zip

SOURCE AsiaWorld-Expo