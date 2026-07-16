Hong Kong to Host the Fencing World Championships for the First Time

50,000 Spectators Expected at AsiaWorld-Expo, Showcasing Hong Kong's Strength as an International Sports Hub

HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kerry Fencing World Championships 2026 Hong Kong, China, jointly organised by the Fencing Association of Hong Kong, China (FAHKC) and the International Fencing Federation (FIE), will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) from 22 to 30 July 2026. Featuring a brand-new venue configuration, AWE will be transformed into a world-class competition arena, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong's development as a destination for major international sporting events.

Over the past decade, AWE has hosted many major fencing competitions.

The Championships will welcome more than 1,000 elite fencers from around the world competing in men's and women's individual and team events across the three disciplines of foil, épée and sabre. The event has been awarded "M" Mark status by the Major Sports Events Committee and is expected to attract more than 50,000 spectators over the nine-day competition period.

Cities wishing to host the Fencing World Championships have to undergo a competitive bidding process, with hosts selected by over 100 international delegates at the FIE Congress. Hong Kong successfully secured the hosting rights for the 2026 Championships in November 2023. This marks the first time Hong Kong has hosted the Fencing World Championships and demonstrates the international sporting community's confidence in the city's capability to stage major global events.

The organisers believe Hong Kong is exceptionally well placed to host the Championships. For instance, AWE offers ample venue capacity, with all halls featuring pillar-free designs that provide flexible and spacious environments capable of meeting the diverse requirements of competition, spectator experience and event operations.

Two Years in Preparation to Create a World-Class Fencing Stage

From initial planning to the opening of the Championships, the organisers and AWE team have spent nearly two years preparing for the event. In response to the scale of the Championships, AWE has introduced a dual-venue configuration for fencing for the first time, enabling a more efficient and seamless competition schedule.

AsiaWorld-Arena will serve as the main competition venue, featuring nine finals pistes and dedicated spectator seating areas designed to bring fans closer to the action. AsiaWorld-Summit will function as the secondary venue, accommodating preliminary rounds and training with 50 pistes. The two venues are located adjacent to each other, allowing athletes, coaches and spectators to move between them swiftly.

The main arena layout makes innovative use of AWE's retractable seating system, creating a crescent-shaped spectator stand while freeing up space for the command centre, athlete call rooms, event offices and other operational facilities. Equipment inspection, medical testing and event logistics facilities have also been integrated to establish a comprehensive and efficient operating model for an international sporting event.

Airport Gateway Advantage Enhances Accessibility for International Athletes

Situated next to Hong Kong International Airport, AWE offers unrivalled connectivity, providing exceptional convenience for athletes travelling from around the globe and improving the efficiency of transporting sporting equipment. The venue is surrounded by comprehensive accommodation and dining options, enabling athletes to enjoy a seamless experience from arrival to competition and focus fully on their practices.

AWE - A Home of Triumph for Hong Kong Fencing

For many years, AsiaWorld-Expo has served as a key home venue for fencing in Hong Kong. Over the past decade, it has hosted 24 major competitions, including the Asian Fencing Championships, the FIE Foil World Cup Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Open Fencing Championships. Next year, it will also host the biennial Para Fencing World Championships.

At the local level, the venue has staged numerous events such as the All Primary School Fencing Competition, the Junior Open Fencing Championships and the Asian Veterans Fencing Championships, helping to foster a comprehensive fencing ecosystem in Hong Kong.

AWE has become a "fortunate venue" for Hong Kong's fencing team. At major international and Asian competitions held at AWE, Hong Kong athletes have won a total of over 90 medals, including 22 gold, 18 silver and 51 bronze medals, reflecting the team's steady rise on the global stage.

AWE is set to become the centre of the international fencing world once again and has the potential to mark another milestone in Hong Kong fencing history. With the support and cheering of home spectators, the Hong Kong team will be aiming to achieve further success on home soil.

Download hi-res photos: https://www2.asiaworld-expo.com/2026/PressRelease/Fencing.zip

(Photos are from the past fencing competitions held at AWE, for reference only)

SOURCE AsiaWorld-Expo