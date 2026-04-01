ASTRI and NAMI Complete Strategic Merger to Propel Hong Kong's Innovation Leadership

HONG KONG, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) today announced the successful completion of its merger with the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), creating Hong Kong's largest government-funded research and development (R&D) centre.

The merger of ASTRI and NAMI is successfully completed, creating Hong Kong’s largest government-funded research and development (R&D) centre.

The integration combines ASTRI's expertise in information and communication technologies (ICT) with NAMI's advanced materials capabilities, forming a comprehensive applied R&D platform comprising 800 research professionals. The newly merged research institute will deliver end-to-end solutions across smart city, fintech, digital health and life sciences, new industrialisation and intelligent manufacturing, application-specific integrated circuits and advanced electronics, new energy and storage, as well as green and ESG technologies.

Under the new structure, ASTRI's expanded research portfolio spans AI platforms and solutions, communications technologies, advanced electronic components and systems, intelligent sensing and control solutions, alongside electronic materials, battery materials, construction materials, biomaterials, and functional polymer materials.

Prof Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, stated, "My sincere congratulations to ASTRI and NAMI on their successful merger! The HKSAR Government is implementing the development plans set out in the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint. By optimising and integrating the research strengths of Hong Kong's R&D institutes, we aim to enhance their complementary capabilities in applied research and increase overall synergy. Following the merger of the two R&D institutes, Hong Kong's core framework for driving I&T development—centred on 'three major I&T parks and five key R&D institutions'—will be further strengthened. I look forward to ASTRI continuing to leverage Hong Kong's unique research advantages, proactively aligning with the national '15th Five‑Year Plan', thereby supporting Hong Kong to accelerate the development of 'new quality productive forces', and making important contributions to the nation's pursuit of high‑level self-reliance and strength in science and technology."

"I warmly congratulate ASTRI and NAMI on their successful merger, which marks a significant milestone in Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) development. The merged institution will become Hong Kong's largest government-funded R&D centre, strengthening the city's position as a global I&T hub, foster greater synergy across R&D disciplines, and drive impactful innovations for the Greater Bay Area and beyond," said Mr Ivan Lee, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology.

Leading Innovations • Breaking Boundaries

Ir Prof Sunny Lee, Board Chairman of ASTRI, said: "The merger of ASTRI and NAMI marks a significant step forward in Hong Kong's innovation landscape. We will continue to promote collaborations among government, industry, academia, research and investment sector, expediting the journey from laboratory to market. The cross-disciplinary synergies will accelerate innovation, fuel economic growth, and bolster Hong Kong's global competitiveness."

"The merger injects fresh impetus to Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem. In this historical juncture, I'm honoured to lead a talented and professional R&D team committed to developing advanced practical technological solutions that shape the future. We shall focus on impactful applied research, particularly "AI Plus" initiatives that integrate artificial intelligence with diverse technologies, advancing Hong Kong's vision of becoming a smarter, greener and more resilient city," Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, added.

ASTRI, established by the HKSAR Government in 2000, was designated as the R&D centre for ICT in 2006. NAMI was established and designated as the R&D centre for nanotechnology and new materials in 2006.

About ASTRI

Founded in 2000 by the HKSAR Government, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) is the city's largest government-funded R&D center. Committed to transforming high-impact research into practical innovations, ASTRI drives market-driven, interdisciplinary advancements across sectors, including Smart City, Financial Technologies, Digital Health and Life Sciences, New Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Advanced Electronics, New Energy and Energy Storage, and Green and ESG Technologies. Following its merger with the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute, ASTRI has further strengthened its capabilities, with over 1,500 global patents and 2,200 successful cases of technology transfer. Recognised with numerous international awards, ASTRI continues to nurture top I&T talent and foster collaborations among the I&T ecosystem, contributing to Hong Kong's high-value economic development.

SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)