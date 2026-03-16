ASTRI Triumphs at Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions

Winning solutions range from energy, smart production, construction, education, and healthcare

HONG KONG, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has achieved remarkable success at the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, winning a total of 10 prestigious accolades. These include five Gold Medals and five Bronze Medals, underscoring ASTRI's strength in innovative research and development (R&D). The award-winning solutions integrate artificial intelligence with various cutting-edge technologies, addressing key areas such as energy, smart production, construction, education, and healthcare.

ASTRI and NAMI have won a total of 18 awards at the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva. ASTRI’s award-winning solutions integrate artificial intelligence with various cutting-edge technologies, addressing key areas such as energy, smart production, construction, education, and healthcare.

Ir Prof Sunny Lee, Board Chairman of ASTRI, extended heartfelt congratulations to the research teams. He expressed confidence that, following ASTRI's merger with the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute next month, ASTRI will achieve even greater success on the global stage.

At this year's International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, NAMI has also achieved significant recognition, securing two Gold Medals with Congratulations of the Jury and two Gold Medals, along with three Silver and one Bronze Medals, underscoring its leading position in advanced materials applied research.

"ASTRI will emerge as Hong Kong's largest government-funded R&D institute. By combining the strengths of ASTRI and NAMI, and merging diverse technologies and innovations, we can deliver more comprehensive solutions for enhancing industry competitiveness. We will accelerate the process of R&D outcomes from the lab to the market, driving advanced technology transfer and commercialisation. By harnessing I&T, we aim to generate economic benefits and contribute to our country's 15th Five-Year Plan," Lee said.

Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, highlighted the exhibition as an excellent platform for the institute's research teams to engage with global experts, broadening their international perspectives.

"Our strong R&D capabilities and commitment to innovation have resulted in solutions that are highly regarded by the industry, which is immensely gratifying. Post-merger, ASTRI will continue to strengthen collaboration across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the I&T ecosystem. We aim to transform research outcomes into practical applications, benefiting society and the greater good, whilst building a smart city with a more sustainable future," Suen added.

The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is one of the world's largest and most prestigious innovation galas. Held from 11 to 15 March in Geneva, Switzerland, this year's edition featured more than 1,000 inventions from 35 countries and regions, presented and evaluated by a professional jury.

ASTRI's full list of awards and project descriptions is tabulated below:

Award Winning Invention and Description Gold Energy storage safeguard system with multiple fail-safe active protection mechanisms for AI data centres and low-carbon buildings Pioneering battery safeguard detects early failures with a gas-thermal sensor array, isolating faults and stabilising power to ensure uninterrupted output, minimise downtime, and maximise reliability for AI data centers and green buildings. Gold CAPE: Copyright-aware optimization for multimodal image generation CAPE is a framework that ensures copyright compliance for image generators, preserving creative intent and visual fidelity. It delivers ethical, high-quality outputs efficiently without retraining. Gold AI-powered predictive network fault detection in 5G fully connected factories Leveraging AI-driven diagnostics, this technology predicts and analyses network faults in 5G smart factories. It reduces network disruptions, ensures smooth device communication, and lowers operational costs, boosting manufacturing efficiency. Gold Method for 5G phones to instantly connect to satellites This invention improves handset-to-satellite connectivity via novel phase estimation/compensation, achieving >99% first access message detection success. It cuts delay from seconds to milliseconds for instant 5G-satellite links vital in emergencies. Gold Co-aperture multi-spectral imaging optical zoom system Using an innovative inverted Galilean afocal lens design, this system captures high-quality images of Visible, SWIR and LWIR light through a single optical path. Ideal for all-weather surveillance, it enables real-time object recognition and tracking. Bronze Secret sharing-based fast training for federated learning systems This secure federated learning method allows users secret sharing for efficient matrix multiplication. It achieves faster training speeds while maintaining robust security, avoiding the complexity of homomorphic encryption. Bronze Multi-functional eye health device for regular monitoring and early screening An eye health monitor offering corneal tomography, 3D OCT imaging, axial length measurement, fundus imaging, pupillometry and more. Designed for tele-ophthalmology and mass screening, it ensures efficient, early detection of eye conditions. Bronze Multi-reflectional and multi-spectral immersion ultrasonic sensing This advanced ultrasonic system analyses immersed samples using multi-surface acoustic waves. It delivers precise, non-destructive testing for industrial and underwater applications, offering unparalleled accuracy and comprehensive analysis. Bronze Apparatus and method for sensing integrated display This compact HMD design integrates sensing and display systems using a unique coupling prism, enables the simultaneous capture of multiple optical views with a single sensor. This approach reduces costs & complexity, while enhancing user experience. Bronze A lightweight apparatus and fast method for children's learning difficulties screening This user-friendly system collects multi-modal data, analysed by AI fine-tuned with therapeutic insights. It generates detailed reports, offering an efficient, accessible solution for early identification of learning difficulties.

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About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; IoT Sensing and AI Technologies, and Intelligent Perception and Control Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred about 1,600 technologies to the industry and has been granted close to 1,200 patents in the Chinese Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org .

SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)