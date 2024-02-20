ATFX hires Aditya Singh as Business Development Director Institutional at ATFX MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX MENA Financial Services announced the appointment of Aditya Singh as the new Business Development Director Institutional. With a wealth of experience in the financial industry, Aditya brings a strong track record of driving business growth and forging strategic partnerships.

In his new role, Aditya will be responsible for developing and executing the business development strategy for ATFX MENA's institutional clients. Leveraging his extensive expertise in market dynamics and emerging trends, Aditya will identify opportunities to enhance the company's offerings and provide tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of institutional clients.

Aditya's commitment to excellence and his ability to cultivate strong relationships have been instrumental in his previous roles. He consistently exceeded targets and delivered tangible results, making him a valuable addition to the ATFX MENA team. With his deep understanding of the financial industry and his passion for innovation, Aditya is well-positioned to drive growth and establish ATFX MENA as a trusted partner in the institutional space.

Commenting on the appointment, ATFX MENA CEO Khaldoun Sharaiha said, "We are delighted to welcome Aditya to our team. His wealth of experience and proven track record in business development will be invaluable as we continue to expand our institutional business. Aditya's strategic mindset and ability to deliver results align perfectly with our company's values and objectives. We look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen our position in the financial services sector."

Aditya Singh expressed his excitement about joining ATFX MENA and contributing to the company's success. "I am honored to be a part of ATFX MENA, a company that is renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive business growth and deliver exceptional results for our institutional clients. ATFX MENA has a great reputation in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of this dynamic team."

ATFX MENA continues to invest in top talent and innovative solutions to provide exceptional services to its institutional clients. With Aditya Singh onboard as the new Business Development Director Institutional, the company is well-positioned to achieve its goals and solidify its position as a trusted partner in the financial services sector.

About ATFX

ATFX is a globally leading fintech broker, holding licenses in multiple countries, including the UK's FCA, Cyprus's CySEC, UAE's SCA, Australia's ASIC, and South Africa's FSCA. With a strong presence in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, APAC, and South Africa, ATFX is committed to delivering exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, positioning it as one of the top choices for traders seeking reliable and sophisticated trading solutions.

For further information on ATFX, please visit: https://www.atfx.com

