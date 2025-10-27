ATFX Participated in Forex Expo Dubai 2025 as Regional Sponsor and Won Prestigious Awards

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a global leader in online trading services, participated as a Regional Sponsor at the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on 6 - 7 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Following its participation as Titanium Sponsor in 2024, ATFX returns to the largest trading exhibition in the Middle East, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to innovation, client empowerment, and market growth across the MENA region.

At the event, ATFX continues to strengthen its regional partnerships by showcasing its advanced trading technologies and engaging directly with traders, investors, and industry peers. A key highlight was ATFX receiving the "Best Global Forex Broker" award, reflecting global leadership and its effectiveness in client focused strategy, while ATFX's institutional arm, ATFX Connect, was honoured with the "Best B2B Liquidity & Margin Provider" award. These initiatives accentuate ATFX's commitment to empowering clients through cutting-edge tools and education.

As a Regional Sponsor, ATFX aims to further connect with the trading community through live demonstrations, product insights, and educational sessions designed to enhance traders' understanding of global markets and technological developments.

ATFX's sustained participation at Forex Expo Dubai highlights its growing presence in the Middle East, supported by a global network and local expertise. ATFX remains focused on delivering trusted, technology-driven trading solutions that empower clients to navigate financial markets with confidence.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

