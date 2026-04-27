Auto China 2026: GAC Upgrades Global Strategy, Accelerates Its Move into the Front Ranks of China's Auto Export Powerhouses

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All New GAC, Going Global！On April 24, at the Auto China 2026, GAC International held its first dedicated global launch event, unveiling an upgraded global strategy system. The event drew a larger audience than ever before, with approximately 330 attendees – including dealer representatives, key partners, and domestic and international media – gathering at the GAC booth to jointly open a new chapter in GAC's global journey.

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The launch event used four key words – Craftsmanship, Trust, Technology, and Ecosystem – to outline GAC's global practice roadmap, systematically explaining its strategic direction of integrating into the world through full-chain globalization, and setting its sights on becoming a front-runner among China's auto exporters by 2030. On the product front, three key models destined for global markets – GAC YUE7, AION i60, and AION N60 – took center stage, attracting swarms of overseas visitors, media, and guests who stopped to take in the display, giving the event a truly international flair.

In the past two years, GAC's overseas business has shown strong, rapid growth. Overseas sales climbed from 45,000 units in 2023 to over 130,000 units last year – nearly a threefold increase, ranking among the fastest growth rates among Chinese auto exporters. Entering 2026, the momentum has accelerated further: overseas sales in the first quarter increased by 86% year-on-year, and GAC's global overseas user base has officially surpassed 400,000. Currently, GAC International's business covers 102 countries and regions across five continents, with more than 680 sales and service outlets, five overseas production bases, and nine overseas regional parts distribution centers worldwide. It has completed its strategic transformation from early product trade exports to deep local operations, gradually building global operational capabilities covering the full value chain of R&D, production, supply, and sales.

From "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" to "Globally Trusted," GAC is accelerating its integration into the new landscape of the global auto industry with strategic determination, solid technological foundations, and deep local deployment. Just before the launch event, GAC International held its 2026 GAC International Partner Conference in Guangzhou, where over 700 distributors and partners from 87 countries and regions gathered under the theme "Driving Forward, Wining Together" to discuss global collaboration.

SOURCE GAC