AXA's Title-Sponsored "33rd Green Power Hike" Successfully Completes

This year's event, themed "From Peaks to Nature," served as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to protect Hong Kong's natural beauty, inspiring participants to become active guardians of the environment. AXA wholeheartedly supported the cause and encouraged employees, financial consultants, distribution partners, and customers to participate, all committed to promoting "Leave-No-Trace" hiking principles and biodiversity conservation. With dedicated volunteers on site to assist with event logistics and cheer on participants, the Company reaffirmed its united spirit in supporting environmental protection and conservation.

On the day of the event, distinguished guests including Dr. Esther To, Assistant Director (Country Parks) for Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department; Ms. Angela Wong, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau; Mr. Johnny Mok, Alternate Chief Executive and Head of Financial Institutions at Habib Bank Zurich (Hong Kong) Limited; Mr. Ellick Tsui, Chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers; Mr. Ellis Ip, Council Member of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies; Dr. Joseph Chan, Vice Chairman of The Hong Kong Private Hospitals Association; and Dr. Cheng Luk-Ki, Director of Green Power, jointly officiated the kick-off ceremony for the 50km race, demonstrating their support and encouragement to participants. This year's Green Power Hike raised more than HKD 4.9 million in donations, with all proceeds dedicated to environmental education programmes and nature conservation initiatives.

AXA took part in a variety of competitive events. Alongside competing in the 10 km Green Team category, the Company also participated in the HKFI Cup, Team and Individual (Male and Female) categories across 10 km, 25 km, and 50 km routes. Despite challenging weather conditions on the race day, the AXA team demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination, delivering outstanding performances and earning numerous accolades. Notably, they secured first and second places in the 50 km route of the HKFI Cup, as well as first and third places in both the 25 km and 10 km routes of the HKFI Cup. Additionally, the team achieved second place in the 10 km Green Team category, highlighting their endurance and competitive spirit.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "This year marks the third consecutive year that AXA has proudly sponsored the 'Green Power Hike,' and we are thrilled to see the growing positive impact on the community. Most notably, we welcomed the highest number of AXA's participants ever, setting a record high and reflecting our expanding support within the community. Through this partnership, we have brought together various sectors of the community to promote eco-friendly hiking, enjoy the Hong Kong Island's beauty of nature, raise awareness of environmental protection and champion healthy living. We believe that fostering healthy minds and lifestyles is essential to building a better, more sustainable future. Looking ahead, we remain committed to responsible corporate citizenship, bolster environmental initiatives in Hong Kong and join forces to foster a more sustainable future."

With the mission to act for human progress by protecting what matters, AXA strives to be a long-term reliable partner for individuals, businesses, and communities through providing comprehensive protection and innovative products. By upholding sound governance and adopting progressive strategies, AXA remains committed to promoting sustainable development, to create tangible and enduring value for the community, the economy and the environment, aiming to develop a better future for the next generations.

For more highlights of the 33rd Green Power Hike, please visit: https://youtu.be/NABtgLnmAY0?si=Ku-tnfOjhYPqg1XL

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau