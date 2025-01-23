AXA's Title-Sponsored "32nd Green Power Hike" Successfully Completes

Jointly promoting "Leave-No-Trace" hiking and environmental conservation

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 32nd Green Power Hike, organised by Green Power and title sponsored by AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA"), successfully took place on 11 January. As one of Hong Kong's longest-running charity hiking and trail running events, the hiking event attracted close to 2,800 participants who competed in 10km, 25km, and 50km races.

Dr. Jackie Yip, Assistant Director (Country Parks) of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (second right); Ms. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China (second left); Ms. Angela Wong, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau (first left); and Dr. Cheng Luk Ki, Director of Green Power (first right) served as officiating guests for the 50km race's kick-off ceremony and cheered on the participants at the Peak Road Garden.

AXA, serving as the title sponsor for the second consecutive year, demonstrated robust support with multiple teams participating, including employees, financial consultants, distribution partners and customers, all promoting "Leave-No-Trace" hiking principles and biodiversity conservation. Additionally, AXA's volunteer team members actively served as event volunteers and cheerleaders, exemplifying the Company's united spirit in supporting the event.

On the day of the event, distinguished guests including Dr. Jackie Yip, Assistant Director (Country Parks) of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department; Ms. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Greater China; Ms. Angela Wong, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau; Mr. Johnny Mok, Alternate Chief Executive from Habib Bank Zurich (Hong Kong) Limited; Mr. Ivan Tam, MH, Chairman of The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers; Dr CB Leung, Chairman of The Hong Kong Private Hospitals Association; Mr. Ellis Ip, Council Member of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies; Ms. Siu Wan Sheung, Activator of Green Power; and Dr. Cheng Luk Ki, Director of Green Power, jointly officiated the 50km race's kick-off ceremony, cheering on the participants. This year, the Green Power Hike successfully raised over HKD 4.5 million, which will be entirely dedicated to environmental education and ecological conservation initiatives.

AXA participants competed in various categories, including the 10km Green Team category, and the 10km, 25km and 50km routes of the HKFI Cup and Team categories, as well as the Male and Female Individual categories. AXA's teams proudly secured first and third places in the 50km route of the HKFI Cup and 10km Team category, as well as first place in the 25km route of the HKFI Cup with a record-breaking time.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "AXA is dedicated to promoting environmental protection and sustainable development while actively advocating for healthy lifestyles. Hiking is a wonderful activity for rejuvenating the body and mind. At the same time, it is essential that we make every effort to protect the natural ecosystems of our environment, ensuring their sustainable development. By supporting the Green Power Hike, we aim to unite efforts from all sectors to advance environmental education. We believe that true sustainable development can only be achieved on the foundation of environmental protection. AXA will continue to fulfil its corporate citizenship responsibilities, contribute to Hong Kong's green initiatives, and work together towards a more environmentally friendly future."

With the mission to act for human progress by protecting what matters, AXA strives to be a comprehensive partner for individuals, businesses, and communities through providing comprehensive protection and innovative products. We are dedicated to promoting green and sustainable lifestyles and fulfilling our commitment to sustainable development.

For more highlights of the 32nd Green Power Hike, please visit: https://youtu.be/urfoNavDxSY

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau