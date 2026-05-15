Bangkok Draws Regulators, Stablecoin Giants and K-Pop to Southeast Asia Blockchain Week

BANGKOK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Thai and Indonesian officials will gather with senior figures from SCBX, Bitkub, Circle, Tether and Ascend Bit, the blockchain venture of Thailand's CP Group, at Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2026 (SEABW 2026), held May 20-21 at ICONSIAM Hall in Bangkok. Organized by Hashed and ShardLab, the Web3 innovation and research venture of Hashed and SCBX, the event arrives as the region positions itself at the center of the next phase of global Web3 adoption.

Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2026 (SEABW 2026) from May 20 to 21 at ICONSIAM Hall in Bangkok

With Southeast Asia emerging as one of the world's most closely watched digital-asset markets, SEABW 2026 makes Bangkok a meeting ground for the public- and private-sector leaders shaping how adoption unfolds in practice.

The policy track anchors the program. From Thailand, delegates from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Thailand Digital Asset Association (TDA) will outline how the host country is approaching digital innovation, regulatory reform and long-term ecosystem development. From Indonesia, Muhammad Neil El Himam, Deputy for Digital Creativity and Technology Creativity at the Ministry of Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency (EKRAF), brings the perspective of a country whose digital economy is gaining regional weight. The result is a rare cross-section of how Southeast Asia's largest markets are thinking about Web3, a conversation now being shaped across government, regulators, industry and politics.

Thai industry will be represented by Kaweewut Temphuwapat,Chief Innovation Officer at SCBX & Chief Executive Officer at SCB 10X, and Atthakrit Chimplapibul, co-founder of Bitkub. They will be joined by Apinand Dabpetch, Group Head of Wallet and Growth at True Money and Managing Director of Ascend Bit, the blockchain arm of Ascend Group, the CP Group subsidiary that operates True Money. Between them, the three represent an established financial group pursuing large-scale innovation, a homegrown exchange that has helped push the asset class into the local mainstream, and the blockchain venture of one of Thailand's largest consumer-fintech platforms. Their participation grounds SEABW 2026 in Thailand's evolving financial infrastructure and the country's expanding role in the region's digital-asset economy.

That local presence is matched by a regional and global roster aligned with this year's core themes. David Katz of Circle addresses the policy and strategic outlook for regulated digital assets and USDC across Asia-Pacific. Tether's regional leads Ploy Boonyavee and Eddy Christian Ng speak to the expanding role of stablecoins in payments, market access and cross-border settlement in Southeast Asia. Joining them are StraitsX, Ripple, BitGo, Anchorage Digital, Canton, Avalanche, the Solana Foundation, Xapo Bank, Token X and AWS, covering AI, payment infrastructure, institutional custody, tokenization and real-world deployment. The combined program points to where the market is heading: more practical use cases, stronger institutional participation and deeper integration between on-chain finance and the broader financial system.

Beyond the main stage, curated roundtables create room for more focused exchange on adoption challenges and opportunities specific to the region, lending the program a more strategic, implementation-focused tone.

The event also breaks from the typical format with a performance by K-pop group tripleS. Operated by Modhaus, tripleS is built around an on-chain fan governance system where NFT holders vote on group decisions. This represents how digital culture, fandom and entertainment are converging with the technology across Asia.

"Southeast Asia is at an inflection point for digital finance, and Bangkok is where that conversation is happening. SEABW 2026 reflects our belief that the next chapter of financial technology will be built on open collaboration between regulators, innovators and institutions across the region — and SCBX is proud to be at the center of that." said Kaweewut Temphuwapat, Chief Innovation Officer at SCBX & Chief Executive Officer at SCB 10X.

"Bangkok is where the conversations that matter for Southeast Asia's digital-asset future are happening this year, with regulatory clarity meeting institutional momentum in a way few other markets can match. SEABW 2026 is built around that intersection, and around what comes next as digital assets and AI converge into a single agentic economy. Our job is to bring regulators, institutions and builders into one room so the region's next phase of adoption gets shaped through dialogue, not in silos," said Hojin Kim, CEO at ShardLab.

Sponsorship spans the full stack. Local backing comes from SCBX, SCB 10X and InnovestX, alongside Thai exchanges Bitkub and Bitazza Thailand and tokenization platform Token X. Regional and global support includes Tether, the Solana Foundation and Xapo Bank, with AWS, SOOHO.IO, AriqoX, Tiger Research and StayGold extending the program into infrastructure, security and research. Combined, the partners cover payments, tokenization, exchanges, custody and institutional adoption, positioning SEABW 2026 as the regional forum shaping Southeast Asia's digital finance, technology and culture agenda.

Registration for SEABW 2026 is now open at [https://www.seablockchainweek.org/]. The event takes place May 20-21 at ICONSIAM Hall, Bangkok.

SOURCE Southeast Asia Blockchain Week (SEABW)