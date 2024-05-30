VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As BingX celebrates the sixth anniversary, the global leading crypto exchange reflects on its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and to express heartfelt gratitude for the support that has enabled its impactful journey. Since establishing the 10 Million BingX Charity Fund in 2022, the philanthropy arm of BingX has remained dedicated to making a positive difference in global communities through a diverse array of meaningful projects. With optimism and determination, BingX Charity plans to continue and expand these efforts as part of BingX's global growth strategy, aiming to touch more lives and foster a better world.

Beyond Trading: BingX's Six-Year Dedication to Social Responsibility

A Legacy of Giving Back

The dedication of BingX Charity is demonstrated through a wide range of initiatives focusing on disaster relief, environmental sustainability, and community support. Key projects include:

Natural Disaster Relief : Providing aid for natural disasters such as typhoon relief in Philippines , earthquake relief in Taiwan and Turkey , flood relief in Brazil , and hurricane relief in Mexico .

: Providing aid for natural disasters such as typhoon relief in , earthquake relief in and , flood relief in , and hurricane relief in . Community Support : Food giveaways, blood donations, and Child Care Programs in Taiwan , cash donations and school-building in Vietnam , and Special Relief Fund for the collapse of FTX.

: Food giveaways, blood donations, and Child Care Programs in , cash donations and school-building in , and Special Relief Fund for the collapse of FTX. Environmental Sustainability: Reforestation projects in Turkey and partnerships focused on ending captivity and protecting marine life with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC).

These initiatives underscore the determination of BingX Charity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by natural disasters and promoting sustainable environmental practices.

Expanding CSR Horizon

As BingX celebrates its "Amazing Six" anniversary, it is also setting sights on expanding its CSR efforts. BingX Charity plans to increase its investment in two key areas: Education & Skill Development, and Diversity & Inclusion. It believes that fostering educational opportunities and promoting an inclusive society are critical to building a brighter future.

Currently, BingX Charity is actively exploring projects in these areas and will share updates with the public as these initiatives develop. It is enthusiastic about the potential impacts of these new endeavors and looks forward to collaborating with local communities to ensure their success.

Aiming for More Commitment

To further its mission of corporate social responsibility, BingX Charity invite all sectors to recommend promising and impactful CSR projects. Whether regional or global, these suggestions are crucial in helping identify initiatives that can make a real difference. BingX Charity welcomes all input from nonprofits, community organizations, and individuals who are passionate about creating positive changes.

A Message from Spokesperson

Vivien Lin, Spokesperson of BingX, shared her heartfelt thoughts: "As we reflect on our six-year journey, what stands out is our deep commitment to giving back and making a real difference in the world. Our CSR efforts are not just initiatives; they are a testament to our belief in the power of community and the importance of supporting those in need. Looking ahead, we are more dedicated than ever to fostering education, promoting inclusion, and driving sustainable change. We are grateful to our BingX community for their unwavering support and are excited to continue this journey of positive impact together. Thank you for being a vital part of our mission to create a better world."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX