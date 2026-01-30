BIRKIN INTERNATIONAL HOTEL APPOINTS KEVIN LEE AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER

MALACCA, Malaysia, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birkin International Hotel, Melaka has appointed Kevin Lee Kuan Hsien (李冠賢) as General Manager, effective January 2026, signalling a new phase of growth for the luxury property as it enters its first full year of operations and targets deeper market penetration across Malaysia and the ASEAN region.

With over 20 years of leadership experience across international hotel brands, Kevin Lee brings a strong vision focused on operational excellence, people development, and meaningful guest experiences to Birkin International Hotel.

Kevin brings over 20 years of hospitality leadership, with experience spanning international brands including IHG and independent luxury properties across Taiwan region and Malaysia. His track record includes leading pre-opening, operations, financial turnarounds, and multi-property coordination, with a focus on operational excellence and team development. Known for his hands-on leadership style and strong business acumen, Kevin specializes in system integration and financial optimization.

Birkin International Hotel is the first Malaysian luxury hotel developed by a Taiwan-based company, YeaShin International Development Co Ltd, a landmark 526-room project valued at MYR500 million. The hotel's design and guest experience are deeply rooted in Melaka's rich heritage, featuring Peranakan-inspired architecture, locally sourced cultural elements in guest rooms, and authentic regional flavours across its dining venues.

Since its grand opening in July 2025, Birkin International Hotel has received significant industry recognition. The property was awarded Best Luxury New Hotel in Melaka, Malaysia by Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2025 and received its prestigious 5-Star Rating Certification from Malaysia's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in November 2025.

Kevin's appointment signals the hotel's commitment to long-term value creation, professional management, system integration, and team development. "My vision is to establish Birkin International Hotel as the premier luxury hotel in Melaka, supported by a winning team that is aligned, empowered, and performance-driven," said Kevin.

In positioning Birkin International Hotel within Melaka's competitive luxury landscape, Kevin emphasised clarity, consistency, and credibility. "Our goal is to position Birkin as the best hotel brand in Melaka built on operational consistency and doing the fundamentals right every single day," he said.

Kevin also emphasised his commitment to honouring Melaka's multicultural identity, describing it as the city's greatest asset. He highlighted Birkin International Hotel's focus on Peranakan-inspired design and locally sourced regional cuisine, noting that true respect for culture goes beyond aesthetics to creating authentic experiences for both local and international guests.

Birkin International Hotel attracts mainly Malaysian guests, followed by visitors from Singapore, Mainland China, and Taiwan region, with growing arrivals from Indonesia, India, and Western markets—highlighting its rising appeal to both leisure and business travellers regionally.

Sustainability remains a key pillar of Birkin International Hotel's operational direction. "Sustainability must be practical and measurable. We focus on responsible daily operations from energy efficiency to waste reduction while maintaining service quality," Kevin said.

Looking ahead, Kevin expressed confidence in Melaka's tourism momentum, citing its UNESCO World Heritage status, Visit Melaka 2.0, and ongoing government investment. He reaffirmed Birkin International Hotel's commitment to supporting major events, hosting MICE delegates, and delivering world-class hospitality that celebrates Peranakan design and Melaka's multicultural identity.

When asked about the hotel's future, Kevin was clear. "In the next three to five years, Birkin International Hotel will be recognised for consistent performance, financial stability, and developing our people. Our success will be measured by repeat guests, a strong team, and steady growth across Malaysia," he concluded.

With Kevin Lee at the helm, Birkin International Hotel is poised to elevate Melaka's hospitality standards while contributing to the city's vision as a premier tourism destination.

SOURCE Birkin International Hotel