DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, today launched Miner's Points Plaza to celebrate the Bitcoin Halving. It's a gamified event where users complete fun tasks, earn points, and mine a 2 BTC prize pool.

Bitcoin Halving Frenzy: Join Bybit's Miner's Point Plaza for a Shot at $1 Million and Witness History

Why Bitcoin Halving Matters

The crypto community is gearing up for the Halving — a pivotal event slashing the creation rate of new bitcoins in half and potentially boosting their value due to scarcity. But what is the Halving?

It occurs every four years and has historically been followed by significant price increases for BTC:

2012 Halving: Bitcoin price increased from $12 to nearly $1,000 within a year.

to nearly within a year. 2016 Halving: While the price initially dipped, it eventually soared to $2,550 by July 2017 , marking a 292% increase from the halving day.

by , marking a 292% increase from the halving day. 2020 Halving: Bitcoin price witnessed a surge from $8,787 to its all-time high of nearly $69,000 by November 2021 , a staggering 681% increase.

Bybit's celebratory Miner's Points Plaza is a game where participants "mine" BTC and swap their earnings for rewards including the opportunity to seize a share of a $1,000,000 prize pool. Each user will receive a collectible NFT, which they can upgrade by unlocking new levels, culminating in the coveted "Queen Katherine" level.

How to Join Bybit Miner's Points Plaza

The Miner's Points Plaza kicks off on Mar. 22, 2024, running until Apr. 22, 2024, and winners will have until May 2, 2024, to exchange their points for prizes.

"At Bybit, we don't just witness history; we create it," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Our trading volume is near all-time highs and users are flocking to take advantage of our products. The Miner's Points Plaza offers our community the platform to maximize their gains during the Bitcoin Halving, reinforcing our commitment to leading the way in gamified experiences."

Every entrant is guaranteed a small USDT prize just for showing up, before the real fun begins. The Miner's Points Plaza gives access to a treasure trove, where participants can win points and exchange them for crypto rewards, including BTC and ETH, on a first-come, first-served basis.

