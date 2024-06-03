BRI Receives Analysts Buy Recommendation as MSMEs Financing Strategy Drives Growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) remains Indonesia's leading MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise) financier, with its credit portfolio growing to IDR 1,308.65 trillion by March 2024, up 10.89% year-on-year. Over 83% of this, or IDR 1,089.41 trillion, was allocated to MSMEs.

Supported by an extensive branch network and empowerment initiatives, BRI has achieved an impressive Return on Equity (ROE) and maintained a Net Interest Margin (NIM) consistently above 7%, exceeding the industry average of around 6%. "Therefore, we expect the ROE to be maintained above 20%, relatively in line with the average of other major banks," quoted from Edward Lowis of Sucor Securities' research on Monday (5/27/2024).

BRI's ultra-micro portfolio through Pengadaian and PNM is on a growth trajectory, with this segment achieving higher margins and outpacing typical bank credit growth. "The total asset contribution of these subsidiaries has reached almost 10% of the total in the first quarter of 2024 (compared to 6% in 2020), while the contribution to net income has also grown to 14% of the total (compared to 10% in 2022)," he wrote.

Edward acknowledges challenges in managing BRI's asset quality but expects moderate revenue growth of 5% to 10% YoY in 2024 and 2025. He expects BBRI to maintain above-average NIM and growth due to its dominance in microloans. "Adequate loan loss coverage and a strong capital position will help the bank weather near-term challenges," he added. Therefore, Sucor Securities recommends buying BBRI shares with a target price of IDR 6,400, reflecting a 2.8x PBV for 2024, based on a sustainable ROE of 23% and a cost of equity of 12%.

Similarly, Jayden Vantarakis of Macquarie has a target price of IDR 7,100 for BBRI shares, while Victoria Venny of MNC Securities has a Buy rating with a target price of IDR 6,300. A Bloomberg consensus of 35 analysts sets a 12-month price target of IDR 6,175, with 33 analysts unanimously recommending a buy on a bullish outlook.

BRI's Finance Director Viviana Dyah Ayu R.K. said management's focus is to ensure the company can grow better and healthier in the long run, even if it requires small corrections in the short run. "For long-term shareholders, the refinements and improvements we are making now should provide greater benefits."

