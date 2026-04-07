Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 Builds Regional Momentum, Reinforcing Its Role in Empowering the Superbike Community Ahead of Nha Trang Festival from 29 to 31 May, 2026

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organising Committee of the Asia-Pacific Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 recently held its second press conference in Khanh Hoa, announcing key updates and growing participation ahead of the highly anticipated festival.

Through initiatives such as Castrol Superbike Fest, Castrol continues to support, empower and inspire superbike communities across the region, reinforcing its role not just as a lubricant brand, but as a committed partner embedded in biking culture.

Doan Kieu Dzung, Chairman of Ky Nguyen Group and Co-organiser of Castrol Superbike Fest (extreme left) and the Superbike leaders

Co-organised by Khanh Hoa Newspaper and Radio & Television, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province, and Ky Nguyen Group, the festival continues to gain strong traction following its inaugural announcement in January.

Motorcycle clubs and riders from across Asia-Pacific, including the United States, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Laos and Cambodia, have confirmed participation, with registrations continuing to grow. The festival is expected to bring together over 2,000 bikers and more than 100 motorcycle clubs, positioning Nha Trang as a rising hub for regional motorsports tourism.

"We have observed an exceptionally strong response from the superbike community, reflected both in participation and engagement across platforms. Alongside anticipation, the community has also expressed curiosity and even a degree of scepticism. We see this as a positive signal of serious interest. This momentum reinforces the festival's emergence as a genuine regional gathering point for the biker community," said Mr. Doan Kieu Dzung, Chairman of Ky Nguyen Group and Co-organiser of Castrol Superbike Fest.

Taking place over three days and two nights from 29 to 31 May 2026, the festival will span key coastal locations including April 2 Square, Thanh Nien Park and the Hon Do area, creating a continuous event experience along Nha Trang's shoreline.

Highlights of the festival include large-displacement motorcycle showcases, custom bike exhibitions, interactive speed and performance experiences, community rides, cross-border biker exchanges, as well as tourism and cultural activations across the city.

The custom bike showcase has already drawn strong interest, with several uniquely modified motorcycles confirmed for display at the city's central square. Another highlight, the Miss Motor 2026 segment, has attracted more than 25 applicants to date, celebrating a new generation of female riders through skill, confidence and personal style.

"More than just a gathering of bikers from multiple countries, the event is a vivid expression of Vietnam's motorcycling culture. Clubs from across regions will come together openly and enthusiastically, creating a compelling and inspiring portrait of the community," said Mr. Pham Tuan Kiet, President of the Southern Goldwing Club & Riding Partners.

Beyond the festival, Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 aims to position Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa as a destination for international-scale events, supporting tourism growth and local economic development.

Supporting this spirit of performance and community is Castrol POWER1 Ultimate Superbike 10W50, engineered to deliver the confidence riders need to push boundaries and conquer every road. Whether riding solo or as part of a wider community, it serves as a trusted companion for those who demand both performance and reliability from their machines.

The festival is supported by Castrol BP Petco Co., Ltd. as Diamond Sponsor, alongside a range of regional, international and media partners across mobility, lifestyle and consumer sectors.

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and space for over 125 years.

Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognised globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://superbikefest.com/

To register as a spectator or a guest, please log on to: https://superbikefest.com/dang-ky-tham-gia/

SOURCE Castrol