Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 Unites More Than 2,300 Riders Across Asia-Pacific, Celebrating the Spirit of "One Ride, One Connection"

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 recently brought together more than 2,300 riders, 106 motorcycle clubs and participants from 19 countries, demonstrating the power of community in connecting riders across the Asia-Pacific region.

Held in Nha Trang, Vietnam from 29 to 31 May 2026, the festival united riders, workshop owners, motorcycle enthusiasts, industry partners, key opinion leaders (KOLs) and leading motorcycle manufacturers through a shared passion for riding culture, performance and innovation.

Riders and motorcycle communities from across the Asia Pacific region gather for Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 in Nha Trang, Vietnam, celebrating the spirit of One Ride, One Connection.

Built around the theme "One Ride, One Connection," the festival reflects Castrol's commitment to supporting and growing riding communities beyond products alone. Through shared experiences, technical engagement and community-led activities, the Castrol Superbike Fest has evolved into one of the region's largest platforms dedicated to bringing riders together across borders, cultures and generations.

Leading motorcycle manufacturers participated in the event, while Castrol Homeland activations and Castrol BikePoint workshop demonstrations gave riders direct access to technical expertise, maintenance support and performance-focused insights.

Riders also had the opportunity to experience Castrol POWER1 Ultimate Superbike, a premium lubricant engineered for high-performance superbikes. Designed to deliver strong performance and protection under demanding riding conditions, the product reflects Castrol's commitment to supporting riders with technology that enhances riding confidence and performance.

As the festival's Diamond Sponsor and driving force behind the initiative, Castrol worked alongside organisers, partners and local stakeholders to create an experience that celebrated riding culture while strengthening connections across the wider superbike ecosystem. Through immersive brand experiences, technical workshops and opportunities for riders to engage directly with experts, Castrol reinforced its long-standing commitment to supporting riders both on and off the road.

Beyond the event itself, the Castrol Superbike Fest community continues to grow. The festival's Facebook community has surpassed 22,100 registered members, creating one of the region's largest dedicated digital platforms for superbike enthusiasts to share experiences, exchange knowledge and stay connected throughout the year. The event also generated strong organic social buzz through rider-generated content, livestreams and community-driven storytelling, extending conversations beyond the festival grounds and reaching wider social media audiences across the Asia-Pacific region.

Victor Cheong, Vice President Marketing, Castrol Asia Pacific said, "The Castrol Superbike Fest is more than an event. It is a platform that brings together riders who share a passion for performance, adventure and community. The success of this year's festival demonstrates the strength of riding culture across Asia-Pacific and the role meaningful experiences can play in connecting people across borders. At Castrol, we are proud to support and invest in communities that continue to inspire, educate and unite riders around a shared love of motorcycling. Seeing more than 2,300 riders from 19 countries come together under the spirit of 'One Ride, One Connection' reflects exactly what this festival was created to achieve."

For more than 125 years, Castrol has supported riders, racers and engineers around the world. Through initiatives such as the Castrol Superbike Fest, the company continues to demonstrate how brands can play a meaningful role in strengthening communities, advancing riding culture and creating opportunities for riders to connect through a shared passion.

The success of the Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 also highlights the growing appeal of Vietnam as a destination for international lifestyle and motorsports events, contributing to tourism, cultural exchange and regional connectivity.

As riders returned home carrying memories of new friendships, experiences and journeys, the Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 demonstrated that while riders may come from different countries and backgrounds, they remain connected by one common spirit — One Ride, One Connection.

The Organising Committee extends its appreciation to all riders, motorcycle clubs, partners, sponsors, volunteers, local authorities and members of the community whose support contributed to the success of the festival.

The journey continues, and the Castrol Superbike Fest community looks forward to reconnecting with riders from across the region at future editions of the festival.

The festival is supported by Castrol BP Petco Co., Ltd. as Diamond Sponsor, alongside a range of regional, international and media partners across mobility, lifestyle and consumer sectors.

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and space for over 125 years.

Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognised globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

SOURCE Castrol