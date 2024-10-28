Cathay United Bank Holds "2024 Vietnam Economy and Trade Summit" to Explore New Opportunities and Renovates Quang Nam Rep. Office to Better Serve Clients

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After establishing a strong foothold in Vietnam for more than two decades, Cathay United Bank (Ho Chi Minh City Branch) organized the "2024 Vietnam Economy and Trade Summit" for the first time in Da Nang, Vietnam. The summit aimed to help clients expand their international presence, explore business opportunities in Vietnam, and strengthen cooperation within the ASEAN market. Heavyweight guests from various sectors were invited to shed light on global economic trends, including Richard R.C. Shih, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vietnam; Alan Lee, President of Cathay United Bank; Lin Shu-ming, General Director of Wistron InfoComm (Vietnam); and Eupho Lin, Chief Economist of Cathay United Bank.

At the summit, Richard R.C. Shih said that Vietnam's economic outlook is rosy and that the Vietnamese government is proactively optimizing the investment environment. Eupho Lin believed that Vietnam is poised to see prosperity over the next ten years and set the tone of the country's next golden decade of growth. Cathay United Bank President Alan Lee highlighted that the Bank considers Vietnam its second home as the Bank set up its first Branch in Chu Lai in 2005, the first Taiwanese bank to own a subsidiary and a branch in Vietnam. As of this year, Cathay United Bank has established solid partnerships with more than 300 Vietnamese and Taiwanese companies and has undertaken more than 100 international syndicated loans as a lead arranger or participating bank. In March this year, the Bank rolled out the "CUB Vietnam App," a digital loan platform that has received over 50,000 applications in just six months.

Furthermore, Cathay United Bank's Quang Nam Representative Office underwent its first renovation in 19 years and reopened in September this year. The reopening will bring the Bank's financial services in Vietnam to the next level, demonstrating the Bank's dedication to serving both local and cross-border companies in Vietnam. The opening ceremony of the renovated representative office saw the attendance of several guests who conveyed their best wishes, including Pham Trong, an official of the State Bank of Vietnam; Tran Van Can, Chairman of Quang Nam Learning Promotion Association; Yang Yu-feng, Senior Adviser of Overseas Community Affairs Council; and Hsu Chih-cheng; President of Council of Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce in Da Nang.

