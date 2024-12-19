Cathay United Bank's Manila Branch Reopens with a New Location and Community Spirit

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank's Manila Branch, established in 2015, has formed longstanding partnerships with local and international businesses over the past 9 years. To better serve its customers, the Branch has relocated to a new office in the Zuellig Building, located in Makati's Central Business District, the heart of the Philippines' premier financial hub. The new location offers convenient access to multinational corporate offices, embassies, and shopping centers, positioning the Branch to meet the diverse needs of clients.

Cathay United Bank reached another milestone in Southeast Asia as its Manila Branch celebrated its relocation and ninth anniversary. Executive Vice President Benny Miao and senior management attended the opening ceremony.

The grand opening event celebrating the Branch's relocation and ninth anniversary took place on November 19. The event was attended by Dustin Yang, Deputy Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines; Aldrin Q. Javier, Director of the Central Bank of the Philippines (BSP); and Benny Miao, Executive Vice President of Cathay United Bank, along with other representatives from the financial industry and local businesses. The Branch also organized a donation ceremony with the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) Philippines Branch Office[1] to donate supplies to underprivileged Filipino teenagers.

The new 959 m² office is designed with an open layout to create a more comfortable working environment for employees. Executive Vice President Benny Miao shared his vision for the Branch, stating: "Since entering the Philippine market in 2015, Cathay United Bank has strived to provide convenient and innovative one-stop financial services with its 'customer first' concept. With this relocation and comprehensive upgrade, we aspire to achieve sustainable finance with the launch of multiple new and high-quality financial services".

In line with its corporate social responsibility, the Branch has actively supported the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) Philippines Branch Office since 2019. During the grand opening, the Branch organized a donation ceremony, providing guitars, shoes, and other essential supplies to families in need. The event also featured a musical performance by 23 teenagers from the TFCF's Youth Start-Up Program, highlighting the Branch's commitment to youth empowerment.

Bryant Cheng, Head of the Manila Branch, emphasized: "The Manila Branch has long been invested in social and environmental issues. By encouraging teenagers to develop musical talents, we aim to build their confidence and help them discover their self-worth. In alignment with our Head Office's commitment to philanthropy and youth empowerment, we remain steadfast in our efforts to make a positive impact abroad by contributing to the Philippine society".

Looking ahead, Cathay United Bank remains committed to aligning with the Cathay Financial Holding's sustainability goals while driving sustainable development in Southeast Asia. In 2022, the Manila Branch collaborated with the Villar Group[2], a Philippine conglomerate, to launch the Philippine financial market's first sustainability-linked loan, an achievement recognized with The International Business Awards in 2023. By effectively leveraging its financial influence, the Bank aims to drive the development of sustainable finance and expand the advocacy and promotion of ESG-related loans. Through these initiatives, Cathay United Bank will continue supporting businesses in addressing the needs of both local and global markets, reinforcing its dedication to sustainable finance.

[1] The TFCF Philippines Branch Office, established in 2018 and officially registered with the Philippine government in 2019, has launched several family assistance programs. In 2024, its Youth Start-Up Program aims to provide program participants with a platform to showcase their growth.

[2] The Villar Group is a Philippine conglomerate whose businesses span across real estate, infrastructure, wholesale, retail, and renewable energy.

