CBD Guangzhou 2026 to Showcase Global Building Decoration Innovations and Smart Home Evolution in July

GUANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th edition of the China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair (CBD Guangzhou 2026), is scheduled to take place from July 8 to 11, 2026, at the Canton Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China. As the world's leading exhibition in the building materials and decoration industry, it serves as a premier platform for international trade and industry advancement. Hosted by China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the renowned Canton Fair, CBD Guangzhou remains a cornerstone of the global construction and interior design sectors.

(PRNewsfoto/The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair)

Spanning an expansive 300,000 square meters, CBD Guangzhou 2026 will host over 2,000 brand exhibitors. The event is structured around three core ecosystems: INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, and MATECH. This comprehensive layout covers nearly the entire spectrum of the building and home furnishing industry, with a focus on sectors such as smart home, bath and sanitary ware, door and window, materials, hardware, machinery and coatings and other, reflecting the breadth and depth of the industry's latest developments.

Since its inception in 2015, the Smart Home sector has grown into a definitive industry benchmark. Occupying 40,000 square meters, this area showcases the future of living through smart security, robotics, and elderly care solutions. Simultaneously, the Ceramic and Sanitary Ware sector has evolved into a specialized "Bath and Sanitary Renovation Platform," offering one-stop solutions for residential updates alongside top-tier tile and hardware innovations.

The Door and Window sector stands as a vital component, highlighting the highest level of Chinese manufacturing. It features an array of high-quality products ranging from patio systems and sun-shading to courtyard aluminum and advanced hardware. To support the production side, the MATECH ecosystem focuses on the upstream supply chain, presenting the latest in intelligent manufacturing equipment and new materials that drive the contemporary industry forward.

CBD Guangzhou 2026 is designed to provide targeted value for diverse industry professionals. International distributors can access high-quality brands and exclusive agency rights, while real estate developers benefit from bulk procurement solutions and stable supply chains. For architects and engineers, the fair provides a wealth of innovative design products and cutting-edge technologies. Meanwhile, global manufacturers gain direct access to China's most sophisticated production equipment and supply chain networks.

Industry professionals and stakeholders are encouraged to explore the future of building decoration and smart living. For further information and registration details, please visit the official website at https://www.cbdfair-gz.com/en.

SOURCE The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair