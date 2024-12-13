SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no city witnessing greater economic and technological advancement than Shenzhen. After 40 years of significant growth, Shenzhen has transformed from a humble fishing village with a population of less than 60,000 to a bustling metropolis home to over 17 million people. Today it stands as a testament to modern ingenuity as well as a living reality of progress and innovation. This city of dreams has also earned the reputation as a global epicenter of technology and innovation. Many key players in the global tech sector were established here, including BYD, Tencent, DJI, and Huawei.

China Matters' Feature: A City That Leads the Trend and Shapes the Future

If you visit Shenzhen, you shouldn't miss the China High-Tech Fair. Here you will see numerous innovative wonders that are shaping the future.

For instance, coffee-making robots are capable of creating intricate designs on your latte or cappuccino, based on the image you upload. The capabilities shown by these robots bring the concept of robot coffee shops to life, making it tangible and exciting. In addition, automated robotic arms can polish car doors without the need for manual programming. A camera scans the door's shape in real time, and the robotic arm adjusts its actions based on this data, ensuring precision and efficiency. Equally eye-opening are the latest advancements in drone technology on display, including drones for food delivery, aerial display, UFO-shaped drones, and drones that can almost serve as private transportation.

Some of these new types of drones have been put into use and made people's life more convenient. With just a few taps on your phone, you can order a drink and have it delivered right to you by a drone.

Plus, Shenzhen has a comprehensive metro system featuring seamless efficiency. Its metro stations are so gigantic and beautiful that people are often dressed up just for taking pictures at the station.

Shenzhen is not just a city; it's a glimpse into the future, a living testament to the power of innovation and progress. Welcome to Shenzhen, where the future is within reach.

Learn more via Youtube: https://youtu.be/mtCCg8Tp9RQ

SOURCE China Matters