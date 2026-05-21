Chinese and International Cultural Figures Explores Heritage and Innovation in China's Hubei Province
News provided byHubei International Communication Center
22 May, 2026, 05:30 CST
WUHAN, China, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 20 to 23, 2026, the event "Where the World Meets Jingchu: Chinese and International Cultural Figures Visit Hubei" took place in Wuhan and Jingzhou. More than 10 Chinese and international cultural figures from fields including public diplomacy, translation, and news media visited Wuhan and Jingzhou. They immersed themselves in Hubei's historical heritage, cultural traditions, and technological innovations, and gained insight into the large-scale environmental protection of the Yangtze River and the transformation of urban industry. Together, they shared ideas on compellingly telling the stories of Hubei and the Yangtze River. The event was hosted the Hubei Media Group, the Yangtze River Culture International Communication Center, and the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation, and organized by the Hubei International Communication Center.
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