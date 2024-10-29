Chula Named Thailand's No.1 University in Three Global University Rankings

BANGKOK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University is recognized as Thailand's No.1 University by three prominent global university rankings: THE World University Rankings 2025QS World University Rankings 2025, and THE Asia University Rankings 2024. These mark Chula's outstanding achievements in various fields, bringing honor and pride to Thailand in the following areas: 

  • THE World University Rankings 2025 by Times Higher Education (October 9, 2024): Excellence in Research Quality, Research Environment, and Industry

  • QS World University Rankings 2025 by QS Quacquarelli Symonds:  For the 16th consecutive year, Chula is ranked No. 1 university in Thailand and is among the world's top 100 universities in two categories: Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes

  • THE Asia University Rankings 2024 – Chulalongkorn is among the Top 200 universities in Asia

These remarkable achievements continue to build on Chulalongkorn University's legacy, driving innovation and creating global impact through outstanding academic performance and collaborative partnerships.

For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/university-rankings/

