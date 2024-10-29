BANGKOK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University is recognized as Thailand's No.1 University by three prominent global university rankings: THE World University Rankings 2025 , QS World University Rankings 2025 , and THE Asia University Rankings 2024 . These mark Chula's outstanding achievements in various fields, bringing honor and pride to Thailand in the following areas:

Chula Named Thailand’s No.1 University in Three Global University Rankings

THE World University Rankings 2025 by Times Higher Education ( October 9, 2024 ): Excellence in Research Quality, Research Environment, and Industry .





by Times Higher Education ( ): Excellence in . QS World University Rankings 2025 by QS Quacquarelli Symonds: For the 16 th consecutive year, Chula is ranked No. 1 university in Thailand and is among the world's top 100 universities in two categories: Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes .





by QS Quacquarelli Symonds: For the 16 consecutive year, Chula is ranked No. 1 university in and is among in two categories: . THE Asia University Rankings 2024 – Chulalongkorn is among the Top 200 universities in Asia .

These remarkable achievements continue to build on Chulalongkorn University's legacy, driving innovation and creating global impact through outstanding academic performance and collaborative partnerships.



For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/university-rankings/

Media Contact:

Chula Communication Center

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center