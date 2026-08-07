CLASSYS Appoints Former Samsung Electronics and Vuno Executive Dr. Taek-Soo Kim as Chief Technology Officer, Accelerating Its Evolution into a Global Medical Aesthetics Technology Company

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASSYS (KOSDAQ: 214150), a global medical aesthetics platform company, announced the appointment of Dr. Taek-Soo Kim, a distinguished technology management expert, as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Research and Development.

Taek-Soo Kim, CLASSYS’s newly appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Research and Development. (Photo: CLASSYS)

CLASSYS continues to recruit and develop world-class talent while bolstering its capabilities across technology, business and global operations to support its global expansion. The appointment of Dr. Taek-Soo Kim as CTO reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its global technology leadership and preparing for its next phase of growth.

Last month, CLASSYS launched its "Next Stage" growth strategy with the appointment of Jun-oh Yoon, former Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics, as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With Dr. Kim joining to execute that strategy within the R&D organization, the company plans to accelerate technological innovation and the development of next-generation products centered on AI, software, and data.

Dr. Kim plans to combine CLASSYS's established energy-based device (EBD) technologies with its extensive clinical and procedural data, applying AI to drive development of next-generation products designed to reshape the market. In particular, he will systematically incorporate feedback from clinicians and key opinion leaders (KOLs) across major global markets into the R&D process. This approach will enhance treatment efficacy, usability, safety, and the overall user experience, enabling CLASSYS to lead the global market with differentiated medical aesthetics technologies and solutions that meet market and customer expectations.

Furthermore, Dr. Kim's track record of leading large-scale R&D transformation initiatives at leading global technology organizations is expected to accelerate the implementation of CEO Yoon's global-standard management systems across the R&D organization. Through rigorous risk management and agile execution, CLASSYS will continue building a more agile and efficient R&D culture.

A CLASSYS spokesperson said, "While CEO Jun-oh Yoon combined an engineer's deep technical expertise with a strategist's global perspective to help drive Samsung's growth, CTO Taek-Soo Kim helped lead R&D transformation and technology innovation at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), the company's premier advanced research organization. Together, their strengths are expected to help CLASSYS redefine the global medical aesthetics industry and establish itself as a top-tier global company."

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SOURCE CLASSYS