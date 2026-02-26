Comarch Communications Marks Expansion into Broader Connectivity Strategy

KRAKÓW, Poland, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch has announced a major strategic evolution in one of its longest-standing divisions. Comarch Telecommunications, which for years provided advanced IT products for network operators, now operates as Comarch Communications. This change reflects the division's significantly expanded scope, which has successfully extended its offer beyond the traditional telecommunications market for several years, aligning its identity with the reality of its current business reach.

For over 30 years, this division has delivered innovative, mission-critical solutions that support the business and operational processes of leading global telecom brands. Today, connectivity is the foundation of the modern world, far exceeding simple phone lines and Internet cables. In line with this global shift, Comarch Communications' products support increasingly diverse and complex systems and services that connect people, technologies, and businesses within a single, unified ecosystem.

Focus on innovation and cross-industry cooperation

Building on its foundation of engineering excellence, Comarch Communications has continuously expanded its capabilities to match the growing complexity of the digital landscape. The division's solutions now support advanced infrastructures well beyond telecommunications, including critical infrastructure, satellite communications, utilities, and logistics. This evolution leverages experience from these diverse, high-stakes sectors to build more intelligent, reliable platforms. By combining AI-driven automation with deep cross-industry expertise, we help organizations move beyond simple data transmission toward the full monetization of digital services.

"Our core mission has always been to connect people through robust networks, but today we are taking that further," said Marcin Kaleta, CEO of Comarch Communications. "This is more than a change of name - it is a new definition of connectivity. While we remain deeply rooted in telecommunications, our capabilities have expanded significantly, allowing us to break through the traditional framework of telecommunications."

Proven in mission-critical environments, our modular, AI-driven solutions are uniquely designed for sectors where uninterrupted network intelligence is a necessity. The division focuses on enabling autonomous networks, supporting critical infrastructure operations, and providing composable monetization capabilities.

The new Comarch Communications website serves as a gateway to our expanded portfolio, highlighting the company's role as an innovative leader. It facilitates global connectivity across complex systems, combining decades of reliability and expertise. Our dedicated team, legal structure, and commitment to customer success remain unchanged. We are no longer just supporting connections - we are powering global connectivity.

SOURCE COMARCH - Telecommunication Division