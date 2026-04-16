Coremail Showcases at GITEX Asia 2026: Advancing Enterprise Communication with AI-Native Secure Email

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Held from April 9 to 10 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, GITEX Asia 2026 (GITEX Singapore) brought together technology companies and innovators from more than 110 countries. At the event, Coremail presented its AI-Native Secure Email System alongside its CACTER AI-Native Secure Email Gateway, highlighting how artificial intelligence is reshaping enterprise communication and email security.

Coremail showcases its AI-Native Secure Email System and CACTER AI-Native Secure Email Gateway at GITEX Asia 2026 in Singapore.

As one of Asia's largest and most internationally influential technology and digital investment events, this year's GITEX centred on the theme "AI Everything", with a focus on the convergence of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The event serves as a platform for translating emerging technologies into real-world applications.

As AI continues to reshape enterprise software, email is evolving beyond its traditional role as a communication tool. It is increasingly positioned as a core infrastructure connecting business systems and enabling data flow. Against this backdrop, Coremail is advancing the integration of AI with email to explore more efficient and secure communication models.

At the event, Coremail placed particular emphasis on its AI-Native Secure Email System. Powered by large language models (LLMs) as the cognitive engine and agents as the execution layer, the system marks a paradigm shift from manual operation to agent-driven execution, moving email from information container towards task execution.

Through contextual understanding of email content, the system can identify business priorities, break down actionable tasks, and coordinate multi-agent workflows for information processing and routing. This enables email to evolve from an information container into a business information hub. Supported by a data-driven architecture and a controlled tool orchestration framework, the system establishes a Perceive–Think–Act model for continuous optimisation.

Building on this foundation, the system extends into practical use cases. A classification agent automatically filters and prioritises large volumes of emails, while an intelligent search agent enables deep retrieval and aggregation of business information across timeframes. Together, these functions improve operational efficiency and support enterprise decision-making.

From a security perspective, the system adopts a ReAct-based execution framework to enable end-to-end automation. It is supported by a user-level sandbox model, which ensures isolated execution and access control. This approach allows AI-driven processes to operate efficiently while keeping data and actions within enterprise governance boundaries.

Coremail also presented its CACTER AI-Native Secure Email Gateway. Built on the proprietary Nerves 2.0 neural network platform, the solution reflects a shift from rule-based filtering to an AI-driven cognitive security architecture. Leveraging LLM-powered semantic analysis, multimodal detection, and a self-learning engine, it enables precise identification and interception of advanced threats, including phishing, malware, and business email compromise (BEC). The system provides comprehensive protection across inbound, outbound, and internal communications, with a reported spam detection accuracy of 99.8%.

As AI capabilities continue to move deeper into core business processes, the role of communication systems is being redefined. Email is increasingly becoming a key interface between AI and enterprise workflows. With capabilities in intent recognition and task orchestration, it can support cross-system execution and autonomous business processes. This integration breaks down information silos, streamline communication, and delivers a step-change in operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Coremail plans to further advance the integration of AI and email, strengthen its security capabilities, and explore more open, efficient, and trusted communication models. The company aims to provide a reliable foundation for global enterprises navigating digital transformation in the era of agent.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.ai

About Coremail: Coremail is a leading enterprise email and collaboration solutions provider with over 27 years of innovation in secure communication technologies. Serving over 20,000 enterprise customers and supporting over 1 billion end users, Coremail is recognized for its stability, scalability, and AI-driven capabilities, with solutions widely adopted across government, finance, education, healthcare, and energy sectors.

SOURCE Coremail