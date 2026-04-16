Coremail Showcases at GITEX Asia 2026: Advancing Enterprise Communication with AI-Native Secure Email

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Held from April 9 to 10 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, GITEX Asia 2026 (GITEX Singapore) brought together technology companies and innovators from more than 110 countries. At the event, Coremail presented its AI-Native Secure Email System and CACTER AI-Native Secure Email Gateway, highlighting how AI is reshaping enterprise communication and email security.

As one of Asia's leading technology and digital investment events, this year's GITEX centred on "AI Everything", focusing on the convergence of AI and cybersecurity, and positioning itself as a platform for real-world innovation.

As AI reshapes enterprise software, email is evolving beyond a communication tool into core infrastructure connecting business systems and data flows. Against this backdrop, Coremail is advancing the integration of AI and email to develop more efficient and secure communication models.

At the event, Coremail highlighted its AI-Native Secure Email System. Powered by large language models (LLMs) and agent-based architecture, the system shifts email workflows from manual operation to agent-driven execution, moving email from an information container towards task execution.

By understanding email content and context, the system identifies priorities, breaks down tasks, and coordinates multi-agent workflows, transforming email into a business information hub. Supported by a data-driven approach, it establishes a Perceive–Think–Act model for continuous optimisation.

Building on this foundation, the system extends into practical use cases. A classification agent automatically filters and prioritises large volumes of emails, while an intelligent search agent enables deep retrieval and aggregation of business information across timeframes. Together, these functions improve operational efficiency and support enterprise decision-making.

From a security perspective, the system adopts a ReAct-based execution framework with a user-level sandbox model, ensuring efficient operation while maintaining control over data and processes.

Coremail also presented its CACTER AI-Native Secure Email Gateway, built on the Nerves 2.0 platform. Using AI-driven semantic analysis, multimodal detection, and a self-learning engine, it detects and blocks advanced threats, including phishing, malware, and business email compromise (BEC), providing protection across inbound, outbound, and internal communications with 99.8% spam detection accuracy.

As AI moves deeper into core business processes, communication systems are being redefined. Email is becoming a key interface between AI and enterprise workflows, supporting cross-system execution and improving operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Coremail will continue to advance AI-email integration, strengthen security capabilities, and support enterprise digital transformation worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.coremail.ai

SOURCE Coremail