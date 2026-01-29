Corero Network Security Secures Two Tier-1 APAC Telecommunications Wins

SmartWall ONE™ Relied Upon by Tier-1 Operators to Protect High-Capacity Networks and Enable DDoS Protection-as-a-Service

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced two significant wins with Tier-1 telecommunications operators in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The wins reflect growing demand for automated DDoS protection that ensures business continuity, safeguards customer experience, and enables new security services.

"As networks scale, Tier-1 operators are turning to Corero because our DDoS protection is built to perform at the highest levels," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "We help service providers protect massive network capacity, differentiate their services, and deliver always-on security their customers can trust."

Two Tier-1 telecommunications operators in APAC, both with global operations, are relying on Corero to ensure continuous service availability as their networks scale. One operator is using Corero to protect network capacity of up to 500Gbps, while the other is leveraging Corero to strengthen its security portfolio and deliver DDoS Protection-as-a-Service. Together, these wins help service providers keep customers connected while turning DDoS protection into a differentiated, revenue-generating service.

Across both wins, SmartWall ONE was relied upon to:

Ensure continuous connectivity and service quality during large-scale DDoS attacks

Detect and mitigate threats automatically and in real time

Scale efficiently to support rapid network growth while lowering total cost of ownership

Enable DDoS Protection-as-a-Service offerings for enterprise and consumer customers

By enabling always-on protection at scale, Corero helps Tier-1 operators keep customers online and secure—even during attack events—while strengthening trust, reducing churn risk, and unlocking new security-driven revenue. These wins reinforce Corero's expanding footprint in APAC, a strategic growth region where operators are investing in resilience, automation, and differentiated services to support digital economies at scale.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security