Corero Network Security Builds on Q3 Execution with Major Q4 Wins and Product Breakthroughs

Major customer renewal, global expansion, and new innovations position Corero for continued growth into 2026

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today reported accelerating global growth in Q3 2025, fueled by rising order intake and continued innovation across its SmartWall ONE™ platform, and began Q4 with a major renewal and expansion with a leading US cloud computing provider.

Building on strong execution, Corero achieved $7.4 million in Q3 order intake (up from $6.0 million in Q3 2024) with new customer wins spanning the US, UK, Europe, Brazil, and Singapore. Corero also added two additional Corero Observability and Resiliency Ecosystem (CORE) deployments and secured a $6.8 million, three-year renewal and expansion with a cloud provider serving developers and growing digital enterprises, extending Corero's protection across the customer's data center portfolio and reinforcing trust in Corero's technology and expertise.

Corero also announced key platform enhancements:

Layer 7 TLS Protection blocks high-volume application-layer attacks in real time at the edge, with no added latency, no false positives, and no additional hardware.

blocks high-volume application-layer attacks in real time at the edge, with no added latency, no false positives, and no additional hardware. Zero Trust Admission Control (ZTAC) uses behavioral analytics to detect and block anomalies at login portals, reducing risk from credential abuse and bot-driven attacks.

uses behavioral analytics to detect and block anomalies at login portals, reducing risk from credential abuse and bot-driven attacks. Extended WAF and Application Security for Service Providers provides cloud-native visibility, threat intelligence, and management, combined with on-premises enforcement. It protects web applications and APIs using adaptive analytics, threat modeling, and anti-bot capabilities, enabling service providers to offer high-value application-layer security as a managed service.

provides cloud-native visibility, threat intelligence, and management, combined with on-premises enforcement. It protects web applications and APIs using adaptive analytics, threat modeling, and anti-bot capabilities, enabling service providers to offer high-value application-layer security as a managed service. Bare Metal and Commercial Off-the-Shelf Deployment Options give customers flexible deployment choices across software-first, virtualized, or Corero appliance environments.

give customers flexible deployment choices across software-first, virtualized, or Corero appliance environments. Initial CORE Deployments include a major healthcare provider and a leading MSP and colocation provider, demonstrating early traction and increasing demand for Corero's Observability and Resiliency Ecosystem.

"The momentum we are seeing reflects a market that is moving with urgency toward performance-driven, flexible, and scalable DDoS protection," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "Expansions with existing customers in the cloud services sector show how our focus on simplicity and speed aligns with their mission to help businesses deploy and scale with confidence."

With expanding global reach, strong Q4 execution underway, and increasing adoption of next-generation capabilities, Corero is entering 2026 with momentum and a clear path to growth.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

