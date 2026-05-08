Coway Announces Financial Results for Q1 FY2026

SEOUL, South Korea, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

"Driven by strong demand for our leading products and the successful launches of our latest offerings, we achieved solid growth in the first quarter," said Soontae Kim, Coway's Chief Financial Officer. "Building on this balanced performance across both our domestic and global markets, we will continue to sustain profitable growth through innovative product launches and enhanced marketing strategies going forward in 2026."

Coway Financial Results

Coway's reported earnings are as follows:

- First quarter revenue: KRW 1,329.7 billion (+13.2% YoY)

- First quarter operating profit: KRW 250.9 billion (+18.8% YoY)

* The reported figures are taken from the consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) statement.

In the domestic market, Coway reported a revenue of KRW 742.8 billion, up 9.5% year-over-year. This growth was notably driven by the successful launch of Coway's newest products, including the Icon Ice Water Purifier 3 and the BEREX Pebble Chair 2, as well as the expansion of its product portfolio through the introduction of its new home medical device brand, 'Therasol.' Furthermore, the company's major annual sale promotion "Coway Festa," launched in late February to South Korean consumers, also drove strong demand across a range of product categories. As a result, BEREX bed sales achieved a 30% year-over-year increase, while net rental account additions reached 188,000 in the first quarter, up 81.8% from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Coway's overseas subsidiaries also delivered strong first-quarter performance, with revenue reaching KRW 537.0 billion, an increase of 20.2% year-over-year. The company's Malaysia subsidiary achieved an impressive revenue of KRW 406.2 billion, a 23.5% year-over-year increase, while the United States subsidiary recorded a revenue of KRW 57.5 billion (-4.1% YoY). Coway's Thailand and Indonesia subsidiaries also recorded rapid growth this quarter, posting revenues of KRW 55.4 billion (+29.3% YoY) and KRW 12.6 billion (+14.7%) respectively.

For additional details about Coway's financial performance, please visit the company's Investor Relations page.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading home environment appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company's sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the home environment appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.