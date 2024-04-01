CyberLogitec introduces new corporate CI 'CLT'

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading IT company in maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies announced that its CI (Corporate Identity) was renewed on 1st April 2024. The new logo has renewed from the previous 'CyberLogitec' to the new 'CLT' in 3 months.

The newly designed CI highlights CLT's technology. It consists of a geometric diagram, which means 'module'. The new CI signifies the company's expansion and sustainability through motif development and graphic units assembly. Connected forms between the spellings in CLT represent CLT's core value, which is developing an integrated system through cooperation.

In addition, a new CI has been created based on the future direction of the company, which contains the following meanings:

1) Customer-Centric: Provide the flexible module system and independent collaborative-integration solution to meet the customer satisfaction

2) Leading: Represent future orientation and scalability to move beyond maritime, port, and logistics technology to become a global IT leading company.

3) Technology: Digital brand pursuit of better future and life efficiency by CLT's Finest and sophisticated technology and IT.

Since its establishment in 2000, CyberLogitec has been well-known overseas more than domestically as a maritime, port/terminal specialized IT export company, with 90% of its revenue coming from overseas. CyberLogitec announced that CI renewal aims to provide innovative IT services in the maritime, port/terminal, and logistics industry as a global IT company.

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands. As a worldwide leader in the maritime, port, and logistics industry, our flexible, end-to-end solutions and consulting services help the industry adapt quickly to the market's evolving needs.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

SOURCE CyberLogitec