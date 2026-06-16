Dataiku Announces Cobuild General Availability, the AI Building Agent That Closes the Build-Govern Gap

Dataiku Cobuild closes the enterprise AI execution gap, transforming plain-language business intent into inspectable, governed AI projects that teams can trust from the start

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku, the Platform for AI Success, today announced the launch of Dataiku Cobuild, an AI building agent that enables any enterprise team to turn a business objective into a governed, production-ready AI project, without writing a line of code or bypassing the enterprise controls their organizations depend on.

The launch comes at a critical inflection point. Enterprises have spent years building modern data foundations and AI strategies, yet the gap between AI experimentation and operational deployment remains stubbornly wide. Code-generation tools have been rapidly adopted to speed software development, but their outputs are often beyond the skills or tools of most business and governance teams to properly review. Meanwhile, standalone agent builders create prototypes that live outside enterprise infrastructure. The result: AI backlogs grow, technical debt builds, and the business waits.

"AI-assisted building compresses the distance between an idea and a production-ready workflow. But in an enterprise and especially in pharma, the output has to be more than impressive. It has to be explainable, auditable, and safe to put into production. That's the gap Dataiku Cobuild closes," said Neil Patel, Senior Director, Analytics Experience, Pfizer.

Cobuild starts with a business problem and turns it into a complete Dataiku project, with governance baked in from the start. Using frontier AI models to identify the relevant data, design the right workflows, and generate the underlying components: data pipelines, machine learning models, agents, and applications. The result is rendered as a visual flow that every stakeholder can inspect, edit, and approve before anything reaches production.

"AI-assisted development only matters if the output can survive contact with the enterprise," said Clément Stenac, co-founder and CTO of Dataiku. "That means it has to be understandable to the people closest to the business, governable by the teams responsible for risk, and production-ready for the IT teams that run it. Cobuild was built to that standard: AI brings the speed, while enterprise teams bring the business ingenuity, and IT keeps the control."

Cobuild operates fully within Dataiku's existing governance and permissioning frameworks, enabling enterprises to scale AI development across the business without sacrificing the oversight and control teams depend on. Companies can power Cobuild through Dataiku AI Services or connect their own models via Dataiku LLM Mesh, with support for Snowflake Cortex AI, OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS Bedrock, Google Gemini, Microsoft Foundry, Databricks AI Gateway, and others, ensuring model choice, data residency, and oversight requirements remain under enterprise control.

Availability

Dataiku Cobuild is generally available to customers starting June 18, 2026. Those interested in deploying Cobuild can visit https://www.dataiku.com/product/cobuild.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Platform for AI Success, the enterprise orchestration layer for building, deploying, and governing AI. In a single environment, teams design and operate analytics, machine learning, and AI agents with the transparency, collaboration, and control enterprises require. Sitting above data platforms, cloud infrastructure, and AI services, Dataiku connects the full enterprise AI stack — empowering organizations to run AI across multi-vendor environments with centralized governance.

The world's leading companies rely on Dataiku to operationalize AI and run it as a true business performance engine delivering measurable value. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Dataiku