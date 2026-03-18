Defying Market Trends: Eddid Financial Launches Major Global Recruitment Drive Expanding Traditional and Digital Finance Footprints

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its rapid growth and global strategic roadmap, Eddid Financial ("the Group") has officially launched a large-scale global recruitment campaign. This initiative will comprehensively expand its operations across the United States, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, Mainland China, and other regions, covering key sectors such as digital assets, investment banking, wealth management, fintech, institutional sales, securities, and insurance.

Fostering Cross-Regional and Cross-Business Synergies

Eddid Financial's global footprint currently spans over 30 countries and regions across six continents. Focusing on the North American and Asian markets, the Group is strategically increasing its headcount in the US, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, and Mainland China to strengthen its presence in the world's highest-potential markets. Through close cross-regional collaboration, the Group aims to further elevate its service capabilities in these areas.

As an all-encompassing financial group, Eddid Financial bridges traditional finance, Web3.0, and fintech. These highly interconnected business lines generate powerful synergies. By creating numerous new roles across its digital assets, investment banking, wealth management, fintech, institutional sales, securities, and insurance departments, the Group is proving its determination to seamlessly integrate Web2.0 and Web3.0 financial services and drive innovation through technology.

Defying Market Challenges to Attract Top Global Talent

While the broader global financial market navigates a challenging environment and many industry peers are downsizing, Eddid Financial remains steadfast in its confidence. By bucking the trend and actively recruiting top-tier global talent, the Group demonstrates its robust financial strength and unwavering commitment to long-term growth. Eddid Financial is dedicated to building a borderless financial powerhouse that blends tradition with innovation, and balances financial expertise with technological prowess. We eagerly look forward to welcoming like-minded, forward-thinking professionals from around the world to join us in breaking new ground.

Join Us: https://www.eddid.com.hk/en/careers

SOURCE Eddid Financial