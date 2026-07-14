Dewan Architects + Engineers Named Asia's Best Firm in Architecture and Hospitality Design at AADA 2026

TUI Blue Han River received Asia's Best Hospitality Interior Design and Asia's Finest Boutique Hotel, recognising an interior concept inspired by a "Royal Voyage" that celebrates Da Nang's cultural heritage through a contemporary interpretation of local materials, craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Layan Verde received Asia's Best Residential Architecture Design, recognising a development in Phuket that responds sensitively to its hillside setting while maximising privacy, views and connections to nature.

The Asia Architecture Design Awards recognise excellence across architecture, interior design and product design, celebrating practices and projects that are shaping the future of Asia's built environment. This year's winners were honoured during the 2026 AADA Winner's Night, held under the theme Influential Asia in Vietnam's Dragon Pearl Cave, where Dewan's awards were accepted by Mohammed Adib, Chief Design Officer, and Annie Nguyen, Business Development Executive.

Ammar Al Assam, Chief Executive Officer of Dewan Architects + Engineers, said:

"Being recognised with five awards at AADA is a proud achievement for our teams and our clients. To be named Asia's Best Firm in Architecture Design and Asia's Best Firm in Hospitality Architecture Design is particularly meaningful because it reflects the strength of our people, the trust of our clients and the quality of our partnerships across the region."

Mohammed Adib, Chief Design Officer at Dewan Architects + Engineers, added:

"Every project begins with understanding the place, the people and the aspirations behind it. Whether designing a hospitality destination or a residential community, our ambition is always to create architecture that feels authentic, enduring and memorable. It is rewarding to see that approach recognised on a regional stage."

The AADA awards continue a successful year for Dewan in Vietnam, where the practice also received two Gold Awards at the 2026 VMARK Vietnam Design Awards for TUI Blue Han River and Maia Ho Tram, a wellness-led hospitality and residential resort on Vietnam's southern coastline.

Building on this momentum, Dewan continues to expand its portfolio across Southeast Asia, delivering a diverse range of master planning, hospitality, residential and mixed-use developments. Supported by its established office in Ho Chi Minh City, Dewan combines international design expertise with local knowledge to create projects that respond to the unique character and aspirations of each market.

Among Dewan's recent projects across Southeast Asia are TUI Blue Han River in Da Nang, Maia Ho Tram, SolForest Ecopark in Hanoi, EcoRivers Hai Duong, Hai Phong Tower in Hai Phong, Layan Verde in Phuket and an exclusive marina development along the banks of the Vàm Cỏ Đông River. Together, they demonstrate the breadth and diversity of Dewan's work across hospitality, residential, mixed-use and master planning, positioning Dewan for continued growth across Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

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SOURCE Dewan Architects + Engineers