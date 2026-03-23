Discover the Future of Automotive Manufacturing Technology in AMTS 2026, Shanghai, China - Register Now for Free Pass

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTS (Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Materials Show) is the leading one-stop platform showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in automotive engineering and manufacturing. Keeping up with the trend of new energy vehicles, the exhibition will focus on the innovative design and manufacturing processes of auto parts for new energy vehicles, and the newly designed TechShow Arena will gather cutting-edge automotive technology.

AMTS 2025 Onsite

Mark your calendar for July 8-10, 2026, as AMTS returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The exhibition is set to host 850+ global exhibitors and welcome 70,000 professional visits, with a strong international contingent of 2,000 attendees.

Why visit?

Source Innovative Solutions Directly from China

Tackle high manufacturing costs and supply chain vulnerabilities head‑on. At AMTS you will gain direct access to the latest automotive manufacturing technologies and solutions from China – the global epicenter of NEV and intelligent vehicle innovation. Discover competitive products and processes that help you increase efficiency, reduce costs, and rebuild supply chain robustness.

Explore over 20 specialized zones covering every aspect of automotive manufacturing:

Future Car Development

Vehicle Design and R&D

Material & Lightweight

Design, Modeling, Trial Production, Measurement and Testing

Product Development + Simultaneous Engineering

TechShow Arena

Powertrain Engineering | Battery, Motor and Electric Control System Engineering

Auto Parts Engineering

Gigacasting

Automotive Interior and Exterior Design & Manufacturing

Automotive Mold Design & Manufacturing

Parts to Clean Engineering

Quality Control & Test Engineering

Welding and Joining Engineering

Stamping Engineering

Laser Engineering

Painting Engineering"

Assembly Engineering + Sealing Engineering

Smart Factory Logistics

Assembly and Automation Technology

Robots

Assembly System Integration

Immerse Yourself in Events Covering Every Aspect of Automotive Manufacturing

From R&D and testing to production, the all‑new Workshop by AMTS breaks the traditional conference mold. Led by top technology suppliers and OEM experts, these deep‑dive sessions use real‑world case studies and hands‑on simulations to deliver ready‑to‑apply solutions to your most pressing technical challenges. Complementing the workshops, more than 50 concurrent events provide unparalleled opportunities for technology exchange, business matching, and ecosystem building.

New Energy Vehicle Engineering 2026

eCar Body Welding & Joining Engineering 2026

eCar Body Forming Engineering 2026

eCar Body Painting Engineering 2026

eCar Assembly Engineering 2026

Workshop: Future Car Testing and Validation Technology

Workshop: Future Car Design Innovation Frontier, Future Car Prototyping and Pilot Development, NexTech Mobility

Workshop: Auto Parts Painting Engineering

Auto Parts Machine Engineering and Quality Control Technology

Automotive Hot Stamping Forming

Automotive Interior and Exterior Design & Manufacturing

Assembly System Integration and Application Technology

Solid-State Battery Technology Development Forum 2026

Electric Drive Technology Conference 2026

Battery Shell Design and Manufacturing Technology Forum 2026

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Technology Forum 2026

Connect Seamlessly Anytime, Anywhere

Through A+ CONNECT – AMTS' year‑round business matching platform – you can discover cutting‑edge technologies, solve manufacturing problems, build long‑term partnerships, and optimize your supply chain via integrated online and onsite engagement, 365 days a year.

Who should visit?

Automotive OEM Executives

R&D and Manufacturing Engineers

Procurement and Sourcing Managers

System Integrators and Tier 1/2 Suppliers

Technology and Innovation Leaders

Investors and Business Developers

Industry Associations and Media

Visitor Pre-registration Now Open – Save CNY 100!

Pre-register via the link or scan the QR code to get a free pass to AMTS 2026.

https://www.shanghaiamts.com.cn/links?id=9029

Contact us

[email protected]

SOURCE AMTS (Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Material Show)