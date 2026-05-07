Creators Can Now Unlock Next-Level Gimbal Features with Osmo FrameTap, ActiveTrack 8.0, and Apple DockKit

SHENZHEN, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces the Osmo Mobile 8P to the global market. Equipped with next-level framing and tracking features, creators can elevate their smartphone shots with precision. The new detachable Osmo FrameTap remote enables creators to shoot remote-controlled selfies with precise framing. Meanwhile, the upgraded ActiveTrack 8.0[1] delivers even more agile subject tracking to keep subjects in frame, even in complex crowds. Alternatively, creators can also connect their iPhones directly to the Osmo Mobile 8P for native tracking using Apple DockKit[1].

DJI Delivers Pro Framing and Tracking with Osmo Mobile 8P

Precise Control in Your Hand

The new Osmo FrameTap allows creators to take a rear-camera selfie or direct a shot from a distance, ensuring professional results. This detachable remote features a screen that mirrors the view from a smartphone or the Osmo Mobile 8P's Multifunctional Module 2[1]. The intuitive joystick gives creators precise control of the gimbal's movement and zoom. Additionally, the brightness and temperature of the fill light on the Multifunctional Module 2 can be adjusted by eight levels. The magnetic design makes it easy to snap onto the gimbal's handle or be removed quickly.

Upgraded Tracking for Every Subject

The Osmo Mobile 8P offers multiple ways to keep subjects in frame. The new Multifunctional Module 2 pairs with the Osmo Mobile 8P to track more than just people and pets. It can also keep general objects, such as cars and landmarks, centered in the frame. Creators can also use ActiveTrack 8.0[1] through the DJI Mimo app. Bringing a new level of agility to subject tracking, creators can keep their subjects centered in crowded environments such as concerts or sporting events. It is especially effective in navigating around obstructions and handling fast shifts. Alternatively, iPhone creators can track subjects seamlessly through their native camera app, as the new Osmo Mobile 8P supports Apple DockKit.

Integrated Design, Evolved Stabilization

The Osmo Mobile 8P's 3-axis gimbal leverages DJI's eighth-generation stabilization for dynamic shots and steady footage. Weighing approximately 386 g, it features a built-in tripod and a 215 mm extension rod. The tripod's design has been updated to open wider for enhanced stability on various surfaces. Built to last, it offers up to 10 hours[1] of operating time. The built-in USB-C port allows the gimbal to act as a phone charger, making it ideal for extended outdoor filming and live streaming.

Creative Modes for Cinematic Flair

The DJI Mimo app transforms everyday footage into professional-grade content through an array of intuitive cinematic modes that turn simple operations into striking visual effects.

DynamicZoom delivers blockbuster-style stretching and compressing visual effects via the Move In and Move Out modes.

Slow Shutter captures ethereal light trails where stillness meets motion, excelling in night scenes and low-light conditions.

Action Shot maintains fluid framing for fast-paced subjects, responding quickly to keep athletes or dancers centered.

Widescreen mode records directly in classic 2.35:1 format, achieving a polished professional film texture without post-production cropping.

Flexible Shooting Angles

The gimbal's 360° Infinite Spin enables a smooth panoramic capture from any angle through an unlimited horizontal rotation. Combined with intelligent tracking, it continuously locks onto moving subjects for seamless, professional-looking footage. Low-angle shots are also possible by tilting the pan axis forward, allowing creators to capture the world from a child's or pet's eye level.

Price and Availability

DJI Osmo Mobile 8P is available immediately from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, in the following configurations:

Osmo Mobile 8P Standard Combo retails for 159 EUR. It includes the Osmo Mobile 8P, DJI OM Magnetic Phone Clamp 5, Osmo FrameTap, power cable (USB-C to USB-C, 50cm), phone charging cable (USB-C to USB-C, 15cm), and storage pouch.

Osmo Mobile 8P Advanced Tracking Combo retails for 189 EUR. It includes the Osmo Mobile 8P Standard Combo plus the DJI OM Multifunctional Module 2.

Osmo Mobile 8P Creator Combo retails for 219 EUR. It includes the Osmo Mobile 8P Advanced Tracking Combo plus the DJI Mic Series Mobile Receiver, DJI Mic Mini 2 Transmitter, DJI Mic Mini 2 Windscreen (Black/Grey), DJI Mic Mini 2 Magnetic Clip, DJI Mic Mini Magnetic Front Covers (Glaze White and Obsidian Black), DJI Mic 3 Magnet, DJI Mic Mini 2 Transmitter Magnetic Charging Cable, and DJI Mic Mini Compact Carrying pouch.

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for Osmo Mobile 8P. Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years. Other services offered by DJI Care Refresh include the official warranty, international warranty service, and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: http://www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

For more information, please refer to: https://www.dji.com/osmo-mobile-8p

[1] All data were tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, including smartphone compatibility, please refer to the official DJI website.

SOURCE DJI