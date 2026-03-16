Dreame Showcases AI-Powered Smart Ecosystem at AWE 2026

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global premium technology brand Dreame Technology is exhibiting its full product portfolio and over 100 pioneering technologies at AWE 2026 under the theme "ALL IN DREAME," occupying the entire E7 hall with eight dedicated zones. The showcase highlights Dreame's expanding smart ecosystem across home cleaning, personal care, smart home appliances, and mobility solutions.

Flagship Cleaning Innovations Led by X60 Ultra

Dreame X60 Ultra Dreame hair dryers Dreame Home

At AWE 2026, Dreame presents its latest breakthroughs in smart cleaning technology. The exhibition features multiple innovations in robot vacuums, including the 16-cm Flex Arm Technology, steam mopping system, and Matrix automatic multi-mop switching technology, alongside the 2026 Q1 flagship X60 Ultra series, designed to redefine the next generation of premium cleaning solutions.

The X60 Ultra features Dreame's slimmest robot vacuum body at just 7.95 cm, allowing it to reach under low furniture and other hard-to-access areas. It is equipped with the world's first Proactive Light Dirt Detection, which reveals hard-to-see messes—such as pet hair, particles, and light-colored liquids—and automatically adjusts its cleaning strategy for a more thorough, spotless result. With up to 8.8 cm dual-layer obstacle crossing capability and the AI-enhanced OmniSight™ navigation system, the X60 Ultra achieves millisecond-level dynamic obstacle avoidance while maintaining full-home coverage. The robot also delivers up to 36,000 Pa suction power and a newly upgraded DuoBrush System 2.0, designed to effectively lift embedded dust and debris from carpets. Its intelligent base station further automates the cleaning process, integrating 100°C mop washing, hot-air drying, automatic dust collection, and automatic cleaning-solution refilling, providing a fully hands-free cleaning experience.

Dreame also highlighted its AI DescendReach™ Robotic Arm—designed for edge cleaning and water‑residue challenges—which surpassed one million units shipped globally as of February 2026. In the stick vacuum category, the Air Series (Dreame Air and Air Station) emphasizes lightweight, automated care: the main unit weighs 1.19 kg, offers 360° maneuverability and 180° lie-flat cleaning, and pairs with an auto‑empty base enabling up to 50 days of hands‑free maintenance.

Expansion into Smart Living, Personal Care, and Home Appliances

Beyond cleaning technologies, Dreame also unveiled a series of innovations across personal care, smart home appliances, and kitchen solutions.

In the personal care category, Dreame expands its portfolio beyond hair dryers and stylers to include shavers and beauty devices. The Pocket Aura, an upgraded version of the Pocket Uni 3-in-1 travel dryer, integrates an AI sensor that detects the distance between hair and airflow, automatically adjusting temperature and speed to reduce scalp heat exposure while improving drying efficiency. Multiple attachments are automatically recognized to match different styling modes for straightening, curling, and finishing.

Another highlight, the Aero Straight Pro 2-in-1 Air Straightener, introduces a new airflow straightening technology that combines hot air for smoothing and cool air for setting. Powered by a 120,000 rpm high-speed motor and intelligent root protection mode, the device delivers professional straightening results while reducing heat damage.

For smart environmental appliances, Dreame unveiled the FP10 Air Purifier, especially designed for pet-friendly households. Featuring the industry's first 360° fur collection system and a visible sealed storage compartment, the device captures and centralizes floating pet hair, reducing up to 99.5% of hair-related clogging that can impact purification efficiency. Its six-layer HyperMatrix™ filtration system and CataFresh™ enhanced airflow design simultaneously removes pet hair, allergens, and odors to maintain healthier indoor air quality.

Dreame also showcased a range of large home appliances and kitchen products, including the Z-Fresh AI refrigerator series with advanced food preservation technology, the L9 AI variable-frequency washer-dryer set, winner of the Asia Design Prize 2026, as well as new products tailored for Southeast Asia such as the S1 smart water purifier, PT60 portable air fryer, the dishwasher, and Z40 Pro Integrated Range Hood & Cooktop.

Strong Global Growth and Southeast Asia Leadership

Dreame currently ranks No.1 in robot-vacuum market share across 18 countries, with market share exceeding 50% in several markets. In Southeast Asia, the brand continues to strengthen its leadership in smart cleaning and has also secured a leading market share on Shopee across the region. Leveraging its strong omnichannel presence and localized operations, Dreame has begun expanding its major home appliance business across Southeast Asia, gradually rolling out in key markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Looking ahead, as the Dreame HOME smart ecosystem strategy continues to roll out, Dreame will further deepen its presence in Southeast Asia, delivering more advanced smart products and enhanced service experiences to consumers while accelerating the development of a fully connected smart home ecosystem.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com



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SOURCE Dreame Technology