Duck Creek Acquires Send, Creating the Industry's Only Agentic Underwriting-to-Core Platform

Acquisition unites Duck Creek's intelligent core and Agentic AI Platform with Send's AI-native orchestration engine to redefine end-to-end underwriting for commercial, specialty, and London Market insurers

BOSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced it has acquired Send Technology Solutions Ltd, a leading AI-native underwriting orchestration engine serving commercial, specialty, and complex risk markets with leading insurance customers across the globe. The investment creates the industry's first and only agentic solution to unite core insurance operations and intelligent underwriting workflows across the policy lifecycle for multiple operating models.

Duck Creek serves hundreds of P&C insurers globally, including more than half of the top 20 global P&C carriers. Send is a leader in underwriting solutions for commercial, specialty, reinsurance, MGAs and delegated authority customers, supporting more than $26 billion in Gross Written Premium through its underwriting orchestration engine.

As improving underwriting performance becomes a strategic imperative for insurers, many continue to be held back by disconnected underwriting processes, fragmented submission and exposure data, and limited visibility into risk appetite, pricing decisions, portfolio accumulation, and underwriting performance. By bringing Duck Creek and Send together, insurers can connect submission intake, triage, enrichment, risk assessment, quote decisions, policy issuance, and portfolio monitoring in a more unified operating model—helping underwriters act with greater speed, consistency, and confidence for profitable growth.

Send's underwriting orchestration platform has already delivered measurable impact for insurers, including up to 7x faster time-to-quote and up to a 65% reduction in product launch time. With Duck Creek customers' proven outperformance in combined ratios and growth, the acquisition creates a powerful opportunity to help insurers improve speed, profitability, and competitive advantage across the underwriting lifecycle.

"Underwriting has become one of the most critical priorities for insurers as they look to improve profitability, manage increasingly complex risks, and compete with greater speed and precision," said Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer at Duck Creek. "By bringing Send into Duck Creek, we are combining core insurance operations and underwriting orchestration in a trusted agentic AI experience that connects systems of record, decision intelligence, workflows, and action. This is the game changer for insurers: a unified platform that helps them turn underwriting complexity into clearer decisions, faster execution, stronger risk selection, and measurable business value."

The acquisition builds on Duck Creek's recently launched Agentic AI Platform and Agentic Underwriting Workbench strategy. Introduced at Formation '26, Duck Creek's Agentic AI Platform enables insurers to deploy, orchestrate, and govern AI agents across the insurance lifecycle for trusted assured decisioning. Duck Creek's Agentic AI Platform will extend and accelerate Send's underwriting orchestration capabilities by embedding insurance-native agents, governance, and core system connectivity into the underwriting lifecycle while giving carriers a foundation to deploy AI across underwriting with greater speed, control, and business impact.

Send will continue to be available as a standalone underwriting orchestration engine with integration with all core systems, while benefiting from continued investment and deeper integration with Duck Creek's Intelligent Insurance Cloud and Agentic AI Platform for combined customers. Send's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Andy Moss, will continue to lead the Send team at Duck Creek as General Manager of Underwriting.

"Send was built to help insurers navigate increasingly complex underwriting decisions by orchestrating people, data, AI, and workflows into a single underwriting experience," said Moss. "Joining Duck Creek creates an opportunity to bring that vision to a broader global market while helping insurers achieve faster decisions, greater efficiency, and more profitable growth. We share a common belief that technology augments underwriters, not replaces them, and that AI must be delivered with transparency, governance, and trust."

Together, Duck Creek and Send will provide insurers with:

Advanced submission intake and triage : Captures and organizes submissions from email, documents, and broker channels, helping teams prioritize opportunities and improve conversion.

: Captures and organizes submissions from email, documents, and broker channels, helping teams prioritize opportunities and improve conversion. AI-enabled data extraction and enrichment : Structures, validates, and enriches submission, exposure, and risk data so underwriters can act on cleaner, decision-ready information sooner.

: Structures, validates, and enriches submission, exposure, and risk data so underwriters can act on cleaner, decision-ready information sooner. End-to-end underwriting orchestration : Coordinates activity from intake and triage through risk assessment, pricing, approvals, quote, bind, and post-bind workflows.

: Coordinates activity from intake and triage through risk assessment, pricing, approvals, quote, bind, and post-bind workflows. Risk-centered underwriting workspace : Brings documents, data, notes, referrals, pricing inputs, approvals, and decisions together around each risk to improve consistency and control.

: Brings documents, data, notes, referrals, pricing inputs, approvals, and decisions together around each risk to improve consistency and control. Configurable workflows, rules, and governance : Supports underwriting rules, authority management, SLA tracking, audit trails, and compliance controls to scale complex underwriting operations.

: Supports underwriting rules, authority management, SLA tracking, audit trails, and compliance controls to scale complex underwriting operations. Purpose-built capabilities for complex commercial and specialty markets: Support for commercial, specialty, MGA, delegated authority, reinsurance, and London Market operations, with integration to Duck Creek's core insurance platform for policy execution.

About Send Technology

Send is the leading underwriting orchestration platform trusted by insurers, MGAs, and reinsurers to navigate complex risks. The platform connects people, data, AI, and workflows to streamline underwriting operations from submission to bind and beyond. With customers across North America, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and other global insurance markets, Send helps insurers improve underwriting performance, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitable growth. Solano Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Send. Visit www.send.technology to learn more.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, reinsurance, and payment workflows where decisions are made and compliance is non-negotiable. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Duck Creek