Dyna.Ai Leads the Global Transition to Agentic AI at MWC 2026 by Delivering Accountable Business Outcomes

The round includes participation from Taiwan-listed technology company ADATA, a Korean financial institution, and industry veterans. This backing validates Dyna.Ai's Result-as-a-Service (RaaS) approach as the answer to the "Flight to Reality" observed at the event, confirming a market shift toward accountable business outcomes over experimental tech.

The focus on accountability stems from a widening "Action Gap" between AI's conversational ability and its capacity to perform real business tasks. Bridging this gap, Dyna.Ai's showcase at MWC (Booth CS91) of its RaaS model emerged as a standout development, challenging the traditional SaaS status quo by aligning technology costs with business KPIs.

"What we witnessed this week in Spain was a 'Flight to Reality'," said Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai. "The executives we spoke with are no longer asking for AI that can pass a test; they are demanding AI that can resolve a service outage, close a sale, or streamline an internal operational process. We are seeing a fundamental pivot toward Agentic Applications that operate at the core of the business. By providing agents that manage both external AI Contact Center interactions and internal Employee Experience, we are helping enterprises reclaim their AI investments and turn them into sustainable competitive advantages."

Key Strategic Shifts Observed at MWC 2026

The Demand for Accountability: The market is moving away from upfront licensing toward outcome-based partnerships. Dyna.Ai's RaaS model resonated as a "risk-reversal" strategy for Tier-1 operators and financial institutions.

From Chat to Action: The showcase of Multilingual Voice Agents proved that AI can now handle the linguistic and cultural nuance of the European market while executing end-to-end tasks without human intervention.

The Shift in Commercial Logic: The traditional SaaS model is facing scrutiny, as more organizations look toward performance-driven partnerships like Dyna.Ai's RaaS to mitigate the risks of digital transformation.

Following the strong reception at MWC, Dyna.Ai is building stronger ties in the finance sector and contact centers across the European market. By anchoring AI in accountability, Dyna.Ai proves it is a high-yield asset rather than a technical experiment.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions that turn advanced AI into measurable business results. The company provides AI-powered products and services that enhance customer experience (CX), improve employee experience (EX), and optimize core business operations, with solutions designed for practical enterprise deployment. With a global presence across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, Dyna.Ai powers financial institutions, contact centers, and more enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.dyna.ai .

