Eddid Financial Backs Hong Kong's First Regulated Silver RWA Offering

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Resources Holdings Limited ("Timeless", Stock Code: 8028.HK) and Eddid Financial today officially launched "Silver Tokens", Hong Kong's first regulated silver real-world asset tokenisation ("RWA") project. Silver Times, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of Timeless, and Eddid Securities and Futures, a subsidiary of Eddid Financial, have entered into a placing agreement for the project, marking its official market debut and opening a new chapter in the precious metals RWA space.

High Compliance Standards

The project's product design, issuance structure, token on-chain mechanism, custody arrangements, and sales model have all been reported to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and have secured its confirmation of no further comment, underscoring the project's exceptionally high compliance standards.

Fully Backed by Physical Silver

Under the terms of the agreement, each silver token is fully backed by one ounce of physical silver assets. All of the project's physical silver assets will be irrevocably transferred to and held by the trust to ensure that the rights and interests of token holders are thoroughly protected.

Setting a Digital Benchmark in Precious Metals

By synergizing Timeless's extensive footprint in the precious metals industry with Eddid Financial's formidable expertise in capital markets and digital asset compliance, the partnership aims to construct an investment ecosystem characterized by enhanced efficiency, unparalleled transparency, and lowered barriers to entry. This pioneering initiative not only offers investors a secure, compliant, and forward-looking avenue for asset allocation but also establishes a highly replicable and successful blueprint for the tokenisation of diversified assets in the future. Looking ahead, Eddid Financial will leverage its comprehensive licences to expand its RWA presence, driving continuous market innovation and high-quality growth.

About Timeless

Timeless and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Timeless Group") are principally engaged in the exploration, development and exploitation of mines, precious metal processing and trading and the provision of integrated IT solutions and other related services. Management of the Timeless Group has over 40 years of experience in metal trading, including gold, silver, copper and nickel, with in-depth knowledge for metal and related business. In addition, the Timeless Group also extensively involved in the information technology sector, providing services including hardware and software solutions on digital management software transformation, centralized data storage and AI data analysis aimed for efficient operations; self-developed software, including enterprise business information systems, data asset management system, BI system, business finance integration system, data exchange services system, deployable to cloud for SaaS and to local integration device; and continuous development of high performance hardware and software system which help customers to achieve sustainable business growth.

About Eddid Financial:

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NYSE American, and is a registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Learn more: www.eddid.com.hk/en

SOURCE Eddid Financial