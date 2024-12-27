Eddid Financial Partners with HKBU for the Third Consecutive Year to Establish 10th Anniversary Scholarship

HONG KONG, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on successful collaborations with the School of Oriental and African Studies ("SOAS") at the University of London, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and City University of Hong Kong, Eddid Financial (the "Group") announces its partnership with Hong Kong Baptist University ("HKBU"). The Group and HKBU have, together, established the "Eddid Financial 10th Anniversary Scholarship" for the 2024/25 academic year to recognize students who excel academically and contribute outstandingly to social service.

Over the past three years, the Group has engaged in various initiatives with HKBU, including the establishment of social service scholarships, fintech research projects, and internship programs. As Edidd Financial approaches its 10th anniversary in 2025, this new scholarship underscores their commitment to deepening collaboration. This "Eddid Financial 10th Anniversary Scholarship" will reward third-year undergraduate students from the business school who demonstrate academic excellence and a dedication to community service, inspiring more students to strive for success while giving back to society.

The Group is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of talent and looks forward to supporting those who pursue excellence and are passionate about serving the community in the future academic year. Eddid Financial will also maintain close communication and collaboration with HKBU to support its teaching and research efforts, contributing to sustainable development in society.

