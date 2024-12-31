Eddid ONE Launches Bitcoin and Ether Trading Services Uniting Virtual Assets, Stocks, Futures, Forex, and Funds in 1 Trading App

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial ("the Group") is delighted to announce the introduction of the one-stop Bitcoin and Ether trading function on its smart trading app "Eddid ONE". This makes it one of the few smart trading app in Hong Kong that integrates virtual assets, Hong Kong and U.S. stocks, futures, forex, and funds in a single platform. Eddid ONE has also launched an NFT membership program, allowing members to easily claim exclusive NFTs and redeem a variety of gifts.

The Group's virtual asset trading services is provided by its subsidiary, Eddid Securities and Futures ("ESFL"), and are now open to all investors. Upon downloading the "Eddid ONE" application and opening an account, clients can gain access to 24/7 trading of Bitcoin and Ether, offering a simple and convenient trading experience while eliminating the hassle of setting up and managing separate virtual asset wallets. Additionally, "Eddid ONE" is available in 31 international markets, allowing clients to trade virtual assets globally at any time, enjoying the Group's one-stop, intelligent trading services.

Earlier, ESFL received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") to uplift its license. This allows ESFL to offer virtual asset and related product distribution services to retail investors, making it one of the first brokers in Hong Kong to support both securities and virtual asset trading simultaneously. ESFL has also been appointed as a participating dealer for six of Hong Kong's first spot Bitcoin and Ether Exchange-Traded Funds ("ETFs"), providing direct subscription and redemption services as well as Hong Kong's first virtual asset spot ETF margin financing service. This enables investors to use related ETFs as collateral to enhance investment efficiency and operational flexibility.

Eddid ONE has also unveiled an NFT membership program that allows users to effortlessly create a Web3 wallet directly within the app. As part of this program, users will receive a one-of-a-kind Eddid NFT for free. By participating in various tasks, members can earn points, which can later be redeemed for an array of rewards.

The launch of virtual asset trading features and the NFT membership program on Eddid ONE marks a significant step for the Group in integrating virtual assets with traditional finance, demonstrating the Group's commitment to providing leading financial services. The Group will continue to drive the development of financial technology, offering customers more comprehensive and secure investment solutions.

SOURCE Eddid Financial