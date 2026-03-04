EFGH Appoints Independent Director Woon Tai Ho to Strengthen Board Governance Ahead of U.S. Listing

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Financial Group Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("EFGH" or the "Company"), a Singapore-headquartered financial internet infrastructure company operating across emerging markets in Africa and Asia, announced the appointment of Mr Woon Tai Ho as an Independent Director.

Mr Woon previously served as an Independent Advisor to the Company and member of its Board of Advisors, and now joins the Board as an Independent Director as EFGH strengthens its governance framework ahead of its proposed U.S. listing.

EFGH has entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement ("BCA") with WinVest Acquisition Corp. ("WinVest"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, on 3 December 2025. The proposed transaction values EFGH at a pro forma enterprise value of approximately US$425 million.

Mr Woon is a pioneer of Asian broadcasting and an inductee of the Singapore Media Industry Hall of Fame. He led the team that launched Channel NewsAsia in 1999, Singapore's English-language regional news broadcaster focused on Asia and global current affairs. Over the course of his career, he has played a key role in shaping media strategy, public trust and institutional credibility across Asia.

His appointment reflects EFGH's commitment to building a diverse and independent board as it prepares for life as a U.S. public company.

The Company's other Independent Directors are:

Mr Munya Chiura

A Zimbabwean with over 25 years of experience advising companies on emerging markets growth, Mr Chiura specialises in fintech expansion across Africa. He has held senior leadership roles at global cross-border platforms including dLocal, Flutterwave, Flywire and MPOWER Financing, and has also served as an Innovation Consultant to the World Bank.

Ms Cecily Ng

A Singaporean with senior leadership experience at Salesforce, Microsoft, IBM and Sun Microsystems, Ms Ng is currently Vice President and General Manager for ASEAN and Greater China at Databricks. She brings extensive experience in enterprise technology, regional market expansion and digital transformation.

Mr Goh Theng Kiat

A Singaporean with more than 30 years of experience in marketing, communications and business management, Mr Goh most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at Prudential Singapore, where he oversaw customer strategy and engagement.

EFGH's Board is led by Founder and Executive Chairman Mr Dennis Ng, a Singaporean with more than two decades of leadership experience across banking, insurance and consulting in Asia and Africa. He has held senior roles at Prudential, Allianz and Citi, where he led initiatives in digital transformation, market expansion and large-scale revenue growth.

"As EFGH approaches its listing on a major U.S. stock exchange, the calibre of our Board reflects the seriousness with which we approach governance. Strong, independent oversight is not a formality — it is the bedrock of investor confidence and long-term value creation. I am proud to welcome Tai Ho, Cecily, Theng Kiat, and Munya to our Board. Each brings deep expertise and a proven track record, and together they will provide the independent perspective and rigour that will serve our shareholders, partners, and the communities we operate in. EFGH is at an inflection point, and having this quality of governance leadership is exactly what is needed to take us to the next level."

— Dennis Ng, Founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Executive Officer, EFGH

About EFGH

Embed Financial Group Holdings Pte. Ltd. (EFGH) is a Singapore-headquartered embedded finance technology company on a mission to build the Finternet - a global, inclusive financial ecosystem powered by technology. Valued at US$425 million, EFGH enables financial institutions, enterprises, and partners across Africa and Asia to embed financial services into everyday experiences, driving financial inclusion at scale.

For more information, visit efgh.xyz

