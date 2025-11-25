The St. Regis Macao Presents the House of Celebration this Festive Season

A stage for life's most cherished gatherings, begin the celebrations with the Season's Splendor Luncheon from December 20 to 26. The journey continues from December 19 to 26 featuring a Festive Culinary Journey with an inspiring five-course dinner, meticulously crafted by Executive Sous Chef, Michele Dell'Aquila. The menu features exquisite dishes such as the Hokkaido Scallop adorned with Calvisius Royal caviar, Wagyu Beef Agnolotti with black truffle, Dover Sole Grenobloise, and culminating in the classic Chestnut Mont Blanc.

For those treasured moments at home, facilitate your festive gatherings with our bespoke takeaway offerings. Our 6kg Traditional Roast Stuffed Turkey with all the traditional trimmings, or our 5kg Honey Mustard Baked Gammon Ham with braised red cabbage, ensure a seamless and sublime celebration in the comfort of your own abode.

The year culminates in a splendid New Year's Eve dinner — a five-course symphony of flavors designed to enchant the palate. The culinary journey begins with the exquisite Sicilian Langoustine crowned with Aristocrat caviar and unfolds through rich offerings such as Spanish Carabineros Red Prawn risotto and a choice of Turbot Filet with morels or Australian Wagyu Striploin. The evening concludes on the sweetest note with the White Chocolate Mousse, allowing guests to ring in 2026 surrounded by the timeless elegance of The House of Astor.

The St. Regis Bar

The St. Regis Bar emerges as the heart of the season's social tapestry, where heritage and contemporary celebration intertwine.

This festive season, The St. Regis Bar is honored to present an exclusive collaboration with Maison Guerlain, reimagining the hallowed tradition of afternoon tea through the lens of luxury. Inspired by the L'Art & La Matière fragrance collection, our culinary team has curated a selection of exquisite delicacies that echo the sophistication and artistry with Maison Guerlain. It is a sensorial journey where the worlds of high fragrance and gourmet artistry intertwine, creating a festive celebration of timeless elegance.

Throughout December, the bar is alive with the spirit of the House of Celebration. The air sparkles with our signature Sparkly Concoctions and the thrilling spectacle of The Art of Sabrage, a time-honored ritual performed upon ordering a select bottle of Champagne.

As the clock counts down to the New Year, the bar transforms for our Countdown Extravaganza New Year's Eve Celebration. Usher in 2026 amidst friends and family while enveloped in the timeless glamour of The St. Regis Bar. In your most extraordinary attire, surrender to an evening of decadent cocktails, melodious live jazz, and flowing champagne, partaking in our legacy of meticulously orchestrated celebrations.

For more information about dining and festive offers at The St. Regis Macao, please visit www.themanormacao.com and www.thestregisbarmacao.com, or contact +853 2882 8898 or email [email protected].

The Spa at The St. Regis Macao

Celebrate the season at The Spa with a sensorial treatment from Caroline's Collection or a curated festive spa set—exquisite indulgences to begin the holidays in refined style.

For more information or to book an appointment, please visit www.stregisspamacao.com or contact +853 8113 4949.

The St. Regis Macao The Manor Season's Splendor Luncheon December 20 – 26, 2025 12:00 NOON – 3:00 PM Three-course Set Lunch MOP398+ per person Festive Culinary Journey December 19 – 26, 2025 6:00 – 11:00 PM Five -course Set Dinner MOP1,388+ per person Festive Celebrations at Home December 15 – 31, 2025 48-hour advance order is required Traditional Roast Stuffed Turkey 6kg MOP1,488nett with condiments and sauces Honey Mustard Baked Gammon Ham 5kg MOP1,588nett with condiments and sauces Gastronomic New Year's Eve December 31, 2025 6:00 – 11:00 PM Five-course Set Dinner MOP1,388+ per person The St. Regis Bar The St. Regis Bar x Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Festive Afternoon Tea November 19, 2025 – January 15, 2026 3:00 – 6:00 PM MOP538++ for two people, inclusive of two glasses of cocktails or mocktails Each guest may receive an exclusive treat from Guerlain. Available on a first-come, first-served basis. House of Celebration – The Art of Sabrage December 1 – 31, 2025 12:00 PM – LATE From MOP998++ per bottle Countdown Extravaganza New Year's Eve Celebration December 31, 2025 9:00 PM onwards MOP588++ per person, including two glasses of champagne with canapés and all-night entertainment Premium table packages and private rooms are now available for booking. Reservations are essential, deposit and minimum table charges are applicable. The Spa at The St. Regis Macao Celebratory Spa Journey Now – February 28, 2026 Daily, 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM MOP2,580* per person / 120 minutes • Welcome ritual • 90-minute Blissful Stone Wellness or Gemstone Journey spa treatment • 30-minute mini Diamond Care facial

About The St. Regis Macao

The St. Regis Macao is the most prestigious address on the Cotai Strip. The hotel offers 400 exquisitely styled and lavishly appointed guestrooms and features The Manor, where elevates Mediterranean dining in Macau with Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell' Aquila's refined cuisine – artisanal seafood, grilled specialties, and crafted cocktails, as well as The St. Regis Bar, an inviting retreat showcasing the full St. Regis Bloody Mary World Collection, including The St. Regis Macao original recipe –Maria do Leste (Mary of the East). The Spa at The St. Regis Macao, on the 38th floor, is Macao's highest spa, boasting sweeping views of the stunning Cotai Strip and offers a rare retreat, a sensorial escape honoring the art of decadence. For meetings and events, the regal, 628-square meter Astor Ballroom is perfect for gala celebrations, distinguished corporate events or momentous weddings. For more information, please visit: www.stregismacao.com or follow The St. Regis Macao on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat@stregismacao.

