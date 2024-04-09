DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to unveil its latest campaign, the EUR Zero Fees Fiesta. This new campaign transcends borders, welcoming users from across the globe to harness the potential of the Euro (EUR) in the crypto market. Launched on April 8, 2024, the EUR Zero Fees Fiesta promises an unparalleled trading experience with zero fees and exclusive rewards.

EUR Takes Center Stage

EUR Zero Fees Fiesta: Bybit's Global Campaign Offers Zero Deposit and Trading Fees

With the Euro (EUR) gaining significant traction in the crypto market, Bybit is providing global users with the perfect platform to explore its potential. The campaign, running from April 8, 2024, 12:00 AM UTC to May 11, 2024, 11:59 PM UTC, boasts a multitude of attractive features:

Event 1: Zero-Fee Trading Spree (All Users): Unleash the full power of EUR with zero fees on nine (9) popular EUR Spot trading pairs: USDT/EUR, USDC/EUR, ADA/EUR, SOL/EUR, BTC/EUR, ETH/EUR, DOGE/EUR, XRP/EUR, and LTC/EUR.

Event 2: Zero Deposit Fees for New Users: New to Bybit? Make your first deposit of at least 100 EUR and enjoy complete peace of mind – Bybit will cover your deposit fees. (Eligible deposit methods: Easy bank payments and SEPA. Max coverage: 3 EUR)

Event 3: Discover High APY Products : Put your EUR to work. Bybit offers a variety of high-yield APY products to help your crypto grow passively.

Join the EUR Revolution with Bybit

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to leverage the growing significance of EUR in the crypto space. Register now and experience the power of EUR trading with zero fees on Bybit.

